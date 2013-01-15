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JCI RDI GERMANY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 220,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 220,000,000
Industry : € 220,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/11/2013 : € 220,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JCI RDI GERMANY
Related press
Germany: EIB loan for Johnson Controls: more research for environmentally friendly automotive equipment

Summary sheet

Release date
4 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/11/2013
20130115
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
JCI RDI GERMANY
JOHNSON CONTROLS INC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 220 million
EUR 476 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of RDI expenditures related to weight reduction and other performance related aspects, and safety improvement of car seats which JCI supplies to OEMs. The project will primarily take place in Germany, the location of JCI's European head office.

The project is limited to the promoter’s seating segment. Specifically, it covers research and development expenditures related to weight reduction, safety improvement and other performance-related aspects of car seats which the promoter supplies to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). In parallel, the R&D aims at the expansion of the product range, while improving the modularisation of seating to fit a wider range of platforms and OEMs, leading to cost reduction and enhanced competitiveness.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

R&D activities are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and the project is expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. However, any potential investment concerning test equipment, which fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, along with any other environmental issues, will be clarified during the project’s appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
11/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JCI RDI GERMANY
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB loan for Johnson Controls: more research for environmentally friendly automotive equipment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JCI RDI GERMANY
Publication Date
11 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48519100
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130115
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JCI RDI GERMANY
Other links
Summary sheet
JCI RDI GERMANY
Data sheet
JCI RDI GERMANY
Related press
Germany: EIB loan for Johnson Controls: more research for environmentally friendly automotive equipment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB loan for Johnson Controls: more research for environmentally friendly automotive equipment
Other links
Related public register
11/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JCI RDI GERMANY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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