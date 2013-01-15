JCI RDI GERMANY

Summary sheet
The project consists of RDI expenditures related to weight reduction and other performance related aspects, and safety improvement of car seats which JCI supplies to OEMs. The project will primarily take place in Germany, the location of JCI's European head office.
The project is limited to the promoter’s seating segment. Specifically, it covers research and development expenditures related to weight reduction, safety improvement and other performance-related aspects of car seats which the promoter supplies to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). In parallel, the R&D aims at the expansion of the product range, while improving the modularisation of seating to fit a wider range of platforms and OEMs, leading to cost reduction and enhanced competitiveness.
R&D activities are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and the project is expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. However, any potential investment concerning test equipment, which fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, along with any other environmental issues, will be clarified during the project’s appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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