CHEMTEX 2ND GENERATION BIOREFINERY RDI

Summary sheet
Funding of 2013-2016 research, development and innovation (RDI) investments related to development of second generation biofuels.
The project focuses on RDI investments in the years 2013 to 2016 with the ultimate target to maximise the use of biomass for energetic purposes and further chemical processing.
The project concerns investment in research and development. A number of the proposed RDI projects, if successful, could lead to significant positive environmental benefits. The promoter will be required to comply with the provisions of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC and other specific environmental acquis for any modification of existing or the set-up of new research facilities. Full environmental details will be verified during the project’s due diligence.
The promoter is a private company of industrial or commercial character, not directly operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not under the provisions of the EU Directives on procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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