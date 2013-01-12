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CHEMTEX 2ND GENERATION BIOREFINERY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 65,000,000
Industry : € 65,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/12/2013 : € 65,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHEMTEX SECOND GENERATION BIOFUELS RDI
Related press
Italy: EUR 65m to Mossi and Ghisolfi Group for production of second generation bioethanol

Summary sheet

Release date
13 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2013
20130112
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CHEMTEX SECOND GENERATION BIOFUELS RDI
CHEMTEX ITALIA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 120 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Funding of 2013-2016 research, development and innovation (RDI) investments related to development of second generation biofuels.

The project focuses on RDI investments in the years 2013 to 2016 with the ultimate target to maximise the use of biomass for energetic purposes and further chemical processing.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investment in research and development. A number of the proposed RDI projects, if successful, could lead to significant positive environmental benefits. The promoter will be required to comply with the provisions of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC and other specific environmental acquis for any modification of existing or the set-up of new research facilities. Full environmental details will be verified during the project’s due diligence.

The promoter is a private company of industrial or commercial character, not directly operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not under the provisions of the EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
28/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHEMTEX SECOND GENERATION BIOFUELS RDI
Other links
Related press
Italy: EUR 65m to Mossi and Ghisolfi Group for production of second generation bioethanol

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHEMTEX SECOND GENERATION BIOFUELS RDI
Publication Date
28 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49000380
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130112
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHEMTEX SECOND GENERATION BIOFUELS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
CHEMTEX SECOND GENERATION BIOFUELS RDI
Data sheet
CHEMTEX 2ND GENERATION BIOREFINERY RDI
Related press
Italy: EUR 65m to Mossi and Ghisolfi Group for production of second generation bioethanol

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EUR 65m to Mossi and Ghisolfi Group for production of second generation bioethanol
Other links
Related public register
28/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHEMTEX SECOND GENERATION BIOFUELS RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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