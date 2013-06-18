VODAFONE MOBILE IRELAND

Summary sheet
Modernisation and strengthening of Vodafone's 3G/HSPA (High Speed Packet Access) network and introduction of its 4G/LTE (Long-Term Evolution) mobile network in Ireland.
The project entails the promoter’s investments into modernisation and strengthening its 3G/HSPA network and the introduction of 4G/LTE mobile network in Ireland. The project aims to increase the coverage of 3G networks as well as introduce coverage of 4G networks for the Irish population. The project also includes investments to strengthen the promoter’s transmission and core networks as well as to related IT systems to cope with the increasing network complexity and data demand.
Investments in telecommunication projects (including investments in base stations, transmission systems and OSS) do not fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2011/92/EU. Mobile telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers and EMF radiation. These impacts can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector not having the status of a contracting authority, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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Documents
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