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VODAFONE MOBILE IRELAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 117,619,383.67
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 117,619,383.67
Telecom : € 117,619,383.67
Signature date(s)
27/11/2013 : € 117,619,383.67
Other links
Related public register
22/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VODAFONE MOBILE IRELAND
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VODAFONE MOBILE IRELAND

Summary sheet

Release date
18 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/11/2013
20130093
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VODAFONE MOBILE IRELAND
VODAFONE IRELAND LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 117 million (GBP 100 million)
EUR 246 million (GBP 211 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation and strengthening of Vodafone's 3G/HSPA (High Speed Packet Access) network and introduction of its 4G/LTE (Long-Term Evolution) mobile network in Ireland.

The project entails the promoter’s investments into modernisation and strengthening its 3G/HSPA network and the introduction of 4G/LTE mobile network in Ireland. The project aims to increase the coverage of 3G networks as well as introduce coverage of 4G networks for the Irish population. The project also includes investments to strengthen the promoter’s transmission and core networks as well as to related IT systems to cope with the increasing network complexity and data demand.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in telecommunication projects (including investments in base stations, transmission systems and OSS) do not fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2011/92/EU. Mobile telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers and EMF radiation. These impacts can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector not having the status of a contracting authority, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
22/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VODAFONE MOBILE IRELAND
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VODAFONE MOBILE IRELAND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VODAFONE MOBILE IRELAND
Publication Date
22 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48823428
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130093
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VODAFONE MOBILE IRELAND
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79900553
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130093
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VODAFONE MOBILE IRELAND
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VODAFONE MOBILE IRELAND
Other links
Summary sheet
VODAFONE MOBILE IRELAND
Data sheet
VODAFONE MOBILE IRELAND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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