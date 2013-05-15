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CENTRAL AMERICA CLIMATE CHANGE FL II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 175,000,000
Sector(s)
Industry : € 8,750,000
Energy : € 166,250,000
Signature date(s)
21/08/2013 : € 8,750,000
21/08/2013 : € 166,250,000
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CENTRAL AMERICA CLIMATE CHANGE FL II
Related press
Central America: EIB launches new renewable energy lending initiative
Related sub-project
CA CCFL II - SOLAR PV PLANTS (HONDURAS)

Summary sheet

Release date
15 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/08/2013
20130043
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CENTRAL AMERICA CLIMATE CHANGE FL II
CENTRAL AMERICAN BANK FOR ECONOMIC INTEGRATION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 175 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The framework loan will support renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Panama. The majority of the projects are expected to be wind, hydropower, geothermal and photovoltaic.

The proposed framework loan will be used to finance renewable energy and energy efficiency projects with a positive contribution towards the environment and the fight against climate change.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation will support projects that contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gases emissions and other airborne pollutants. The sub-schemes are expected to have limited negative environmental and social impacts. None of the schemes submitted for part-financing by the Bank are expected to have a significant negative impact on sites of nature conservation. Standard safeguards and monitoring procedures will ensure that project implementation is satisfactory and complies in particular with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank.

The procurement procedures applied by the project promoters shall comply with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement including the publication of tenders in the EU Official Journal when appropriate.

Related documents
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CENTRAL AMERICA CLIMATE CHANGE FL II
Related projects
Related sub-project
CA CCFL II - SOLAR PV PLANTS (HONDURAS)
Other links
Related press
Central America: EIB launches new renewable energy lending initiative

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CENTRAL AMERICA CLIMATE CHANGE FL II
Publication Date
7 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48641366
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130043
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Central America
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CENTRAL AMERICA CLIMATE CHANGE FL II
Other links
Summary sheet
CENTRAL AMERICA CLIMATE CHANGE FL II
Data sheet
CENTRAL AMERICA CLIMATE CHANGE FL II
Related press
Central America: EIB launches new renewable energy lending initiative
Related sub-project
CA CCFL II - SOLAR PV PLANTS (HONDURAS)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Central America: EIB launches new renewable energy lending initiative
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CENTRAL AMERICA CLIMATE CHANGE FL II
Related sub-project
CA CCFL II - SOLAR PV PLANTS (HONDURAS)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications