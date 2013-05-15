CENTRAL AMERICA CLIMATE CHANGE FL II

Summary sheet
The framework loan will support renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Panama. The majority of the projects are expected to be wind, hydropower, geothermal and photovoltaic.
The proposed framework loan will be used to finance renewable energy and energy efficiency projects with a positive contribution towards the environment and the fight against climate change.
The operation will support projects that contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gases emissions and other airborne pollutants. The sub-schemes are expected to have limited negative environmental and social impacts. None of the schemes submitted for part-financing by the Bank are expected to have a significant negative impact on sites of nature conservation. Standard safeguards and monitoring procedures will ensure that project implementation is satisfactory and complies in particular with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank.
The procurement procedures applied by the project promoters shall comply with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement including the publication of tenders in the EU Official Journal when appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.