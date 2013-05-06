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LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 51,786,639.05
Countries
Sector(s)
Costa Rica : € 51,786,639.05
Energy : € 51,786,639.05
Signature date(s)
29/11/2013 : € 51,786,639.05
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT

Summary sheet

Release date
6 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2013
20130037
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
INSTITUTO COSTARRICENSE DE ELECTRICIDAD (ICE)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 52 million
EUR 254 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project involves the extension of a geothermal power generating plant with a new turbine hall, condensing steam turbine unit providing a total of 55 MWe, and the extension of production at the existing steamfield. The plant is located in north-western Costa Rica.

The project will provide for growing electricity demand from a renewable energy source, supporting the EU priority targets of climate change mitigation and renewable energy. The project will provide the Costa Rican electricity network with renewable energy. Transmission interconnections to neighbouring countries will allow for regional trade of produced electricity. Costa Rican electricity is produced almost totally from renewable sources, while Nicaraguan electricity generation is 65% fossil-based. This project will avoid the emission of CO2 and other harmful air pollutants from alternative fossil fuel generation at the national or regional level. The project is expected to increase Las Pailas geothermal power plant production with 410 GWh/a. The project produces base load renewable energy and production does not change significantly with the seasons or weather conditions, unlike other renewable energy plants in Costa Rica. This is an extra benefit of the project, as the majority of Costa Rican and regional renewable generation is seasonal/weather dependent.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project promoter has made the relevant studies, produced the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Pailas 1 project and updated it for this Pailas 2 project. ESIA documentation and process has been approved by competent environmental authority SETENA. The Bank will review the ESIA process and documentation during the appraisal and ensure compliance with its environmental and social standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48107454
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Costa Rica
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219900
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Costa Rica
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221796
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Costa Rica
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Publication Date
15 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135176293
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Costa Rica
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Data sheet
LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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