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A2A AMBIENTE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 115,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 115,000,000
Energy : € 28,750,000
Solid waste : € 86,250,000
Signature date(s)
13/03/2014 : € 28,750,000
13/03/2014 : € 86,250,000
Other links
Related public register
12/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A AMBIENTE
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A2A AMBIENTE
Related press
Italy: EIB lends €115 million for A2A’s investment programme

Summary sheet

Release date
16 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/03/2014
20130011
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
A2A AMBIENTE
A2A SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 115 million
EUR 230 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment programme in waste collection and treatment activities and in hydro-energy production plants.

The proposed project consists of two parts: 1) A waste sector part, which comprises an investment programme aiming at extending and upgrading the waste management systems and facilities; and 2) a hydropower sector part, which concerns the refurbishment and repowering of a number of hydro plants owned and operated by the promoter in the regions of Lombardy and Calabria.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The waste sector component of the project is expected to have a positive net environment and social impact. It will contribute to compliance with the Waste Framework Directive 2008/98/EC and the Landfill Directive 99/31/EC. The hydro projects are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts, but will result in positive environmental impacts from increased production from renewable energy sources. Possible impact on Natura 2000 or other environmentally sensitive areas will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered, in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/18/EC - 2004/17/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
12/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A AMBIENTE
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A2A AMBIENTE
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB lends €115 million for A2A’s investment programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A AMBIENTE
Publication Date
12 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49957624
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130011
Sector(s)
Energy
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A2A AMBIENTE
Publication Date
9 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135440042
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130011
Sector(s)
Energy
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A AMBIENTE
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A2A AMBIENTE
Other links
Summary sheet
A2A AMBIENTE
Data sheet
A2A AMBIENTE
Related press
Italy: EIB lends €115 million for A2A’s investment programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB lends €115 million for A2A’s investment programme
Other links
Related public register
12/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A AMBIENTE
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A2A AMBIENTE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications