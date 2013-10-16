A2A AMBIENTE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Investment programme in waste collection and treatment activities and in hydro-energy production plants.
The proposed project consists of two parts: 1) A waste sector part, which comprises an investment programme aiming at extending and upgrading the waste management systems and facilities; and 2) a hydropower sector part, which concerns the refurbishment and repowering of a number of hydro plants owned and operated by the promoter in the regions of Lombardy and Calabria.
The waste sector component of the project is expected to have a positive net environment and social impact. It will contribute to compliance with the Waste Framework Directive 2008/98/EC and the Landfill Directive 99/31/EC. The hydro projects are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts, but will result in positive environmental impacts from increased production from renewable energy sources. Possible impact on Natura 2000 or other environmentally sensitive areas will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered, in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/18/EC - 2004/17/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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