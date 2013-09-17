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ELIA - SECURITY OF SUPPLY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/05/2017 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Langerlo - van Eycke - NL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Stevin - NL
Related public register
17/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELIA - SECURITY OF SUPPLY
Related public register
23/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ELIA - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Project-MER 380 kV Hoogspanningsverbinding Zomergem- Zeebrugge
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELIA - SECURITY OF SUPPLY
Related press
Belgium: EIB lends 100 million euros to Elia for electricity network

Summary sheet

Release date
17 September 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/05/2017
20130005
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELIA - SECURITY OF SUPPLY
ELIA SYSTEM OPERATOR SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 433 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Upgrade and reinforcement of the high-voltage electricity transmission grid in Belgium. Investment programme 2013-2018.

The project is part of a national Grid Development plan that is subject to a Strategic Environmental Assessment in line with the requirements of the SEA Directive.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By their technical characteristics some project components fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. The impacts that can be typically expected for these components relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, birds strikes and mortality, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, disturbance during construction and impact on seabed fauna and flora. Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
17/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELIA - SECURITY OF SUPPLY
23/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ELIA - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Project-MER 380 kV Hoogspanningsverbinding Zomergem- Zeebrugge
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELIA - SECURITY OF SUPPLY
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Langerlo - van Eycke - NL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Stevin - NL
Related press
Belgium: EIB lends 100 million euros to Elia for electricity network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELIA - SECURITY OF SUPPLY
Publication Date
17 Dec 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49193905
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130005
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ELIA - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Project-MER 380 kV Hoogspanningsverbinding Zomergem- Zeebrugge
Publication Date
23 Oct 2018
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87560381
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130005
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELIA - SECURITY OF SUPPLY
Publication Date
15 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134295913
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130005
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELIA - SECURITY OF SUPPLY
Related public register
23/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ELIA - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Project-MER 380 kV Hoogspanningsverbinding Zomergem- Zeebrugge
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELIA - SECURITY OF SUPPLY
Other links
Summary sheet
ELIA - SECURITY OF SUPPLY
Data sheet
ELIA - SECURITY OF SUPPLY
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Langerlo - van Eycke - NL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Stevin - NL
Related press
Belgium: EIB lends 100 million euros to Elia for electricity network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EIB lends 100 million euros to Elia for electricity network
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Langerlo - van Eycke - NL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Stevin - NL
Related public register
17/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELIA - SECURITY OF SUPPLY
Related public register
23/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ELIA - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Project-MER 380 kV Hoogspanningsverbinding Zomergem- Zeebrugge
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELIA - SECURITY OF SUPPLY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications