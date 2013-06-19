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KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Pakistan : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/11/2013 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Revision of Feasibility Study- Keyal Khwar Hydropower Project
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Environmental Management Plan
Related press
Pakistan: EUR 100 million loan for renewable energy

Summary sheet

Release date
19 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/11/2013
20120678
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT
The proposed loan would be granted to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for on-lending to Water and Power Development Authority, a semi-autonomous public agency under the aegis of the Ministry of Water and Power.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 222 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Keyal Khwar Hydropower comprises a medium-sized (122 MW) run-of-river hydropower plant with a small 1.5 ha reservoir for daily regulation (dam height of 38m). It is located on a tributary of the Indus River in northern Pakistan. This operation is proposed for co-financing with Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) as lead financier under the Mutual Reliance Initiative.

The proposed loan would support the deployment of renewable energy in Pakistan by the financing of a medium-sized run-of-river hydropower plant with a small 1.5 ha reservoir for daily regulation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An Environmental Impact Assessment was undertaken by the promoter and updated with supplementary studies in line with the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment requirements of KfW (the lead financier). The site of the reservoir is unpopulated and will not affect residents or cultivation. The negative social impacts are associated with the civil works and the widening of the access road that will affect people, housing and livelihoods along the route. On the positive side, the project will benefit local residents through improved transportation and employment opportunities. The project will not have significant negative impacts on sites of nature conservation and shall meet EIB environmental and social standards.

The promoter will be required to implement the project in accordance with KfW procurement rules and procedures, and in compliance with the requirements and standards agreed between EIB and KfW for projects under the Mutual Reliance Initiative for operations outside the EU, as foreseen in the Bank's Guide to Procurement. In particular, calls for international tenders will be published in the EU Official Journal in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Revision of Feasibility Study- Keyal Khwar Hydropower Project
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Environmental Management Plan
Other links
Related press
Pakistan: EUR 100 million loan for renewable energy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48968573
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120678
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Pakistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219899
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120678
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Pakistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Revision of Feasibility Study- Keyal Khwar Hydropower Project
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222737
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120678
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Pakistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Environmental Management Plan
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219822
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120678
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Pakistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Revision of Feasibility Study- Keyal Khwar Hydropower Project
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Environmental Management Plan
Other links
Summary sheet
KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT
Data sheet
KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT
Related press
Pakistan: EUR 100 million loan for renewable energy

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Pakistan: EUR 100 million loan for renewable energy
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Revision of Feasibility Study- Keyal Khwar Hydropower Project
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KEYAL KHWAR HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Environmental Management Plan

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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