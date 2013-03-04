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LINEA GROUP HOLDING POTENZIAMENTO RETI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 95,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 95,000,000
Energy : € 95,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/10/2013 : € 30,000,000
29/10/2013 : € 65,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LINEA GROUP HOLDING POTENZIAMENTO RETI

Summary sheet

Release date
4 March 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/10/2013
20120654
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LINEA GROUP HOLDING POTENZIAMENTO RETI
LINEA GROUP HOLDING SRL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 206 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Upgrading and development of the gas, electricity distribution and district heating networks in selected provinces of the Lombardy and Emilia Romagna regions.

The upgrading and the expansion of the networks are necessary to maintain a safe and reliable service to existing consumers, meet peak demands and to provide for growth in demand. The project will also potentially contribute to increase energy efficiency.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current information suggests that the project components will fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2011/92/EC), requiring the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA in line with the Directive. This will be further assessed during appraisal. On the basis of a preliminary assessment, the environmental impacts of the project are expected to be limited.

The promoter is required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following procurement rules of relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Directive 2004/17/EC, including publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.

Related documents
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LINEA GROUP HOLDING POTENZIAMENTO RETI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LINEA GROUP HOLDING POTENZIAMENTO RETI
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47592936
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120654
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LINEA GROUP HOLDING POTENZIAMENTO RETI
Other links
Summary sheet
LINEA GROUP HOLDING POTENZIAMENTO RETI
Data sheet
LINEA GROUP HOLDING POTENZIAMENTO RETI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications