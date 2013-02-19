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LONDON OVERGROUND CAPACITY IMPROVEMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 162,651,478.75
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 162,651,478.75
Transport : € 162,651,478.75
Signature date(s)
7/05/2013 : € 53,298,590.55
23/10/2014 : € 109,352,888.2
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LONDON OVERGROUND CAPACITY IMPROVEMENT
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LONDON OVERGROUND CAPACITY IMPROVEMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
19 February 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/05/2013
20120645
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LONDON OVERGROUND CAPACITY IMPROVEMENT
TRANSPORT FOR LONDON
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 130 million (EUR 154 million)
GBP 282 million (EUR 334 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Addition of up to 65 cars to the existing rolling stock fleet to provide for 5-car unit train services on the London Overground lines as well as infrastructure improvements on the network for capacity enhancements.

The project will increase the efficiency and quality of public transport services in Greater London. By facilitating the improvement of the level of service, principally by reducing the level of peak hour crowding, the project is expected to contribute to encouraging modal shift away from road transport promoting time, vehicle operating cost and safety benefits.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Manufacturing of rail rolling stock doesn’t fall under the EIA directive 2011/92/EU. Some of the schemes will be related to improved public transport infrastructures and therefore might fall under Annex II, according to which authorities decide on a case-by-case basis whether EIA has to be carried out or not. Full details on EIA and Natura 2000 issues will be checked at appraisal stage. The project contributes to reducing reliance on private cars and negative impact of transport on the environment, thus contributing to climate change objectives.

The promoter is a public entity subject to EU public procurement regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC) with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. All the details will be checked at appraisal stage.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LONDON OVERGROUND CAPACITY IMPROVEMENT
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LONDON OVERGROUND CAPACITY IMPROVEMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LONDON OVERGROUND CAPACITY IMPROVEMENT
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47559642
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120645
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LONDON OVERGROUND CAPACITY IMPROVEMENT
Publication Date
9 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76859362
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120645
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LONDON OVERGROUND CAPACITY IMPROVEMENT
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LONDON OVERGROUND CAPACITY IMPROVEMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
LONDON OVERGROUND CAPACITY IMPROVEMENT
Data sheet
LONDON OVERGROUND CAPACITY IMPROVEMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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