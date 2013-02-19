LONDON OVERGROUND CAPACITY IMPROVEMENT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
Addition of up to 65 cars to the existing rolling stock fleet to provide for 5-car unit train services on the London Overground lines as well as infrastructure improvements on the network for capacity enhancements.
The project will increase the efficiency and quality of public transport services in Greater London. By facilitating the improvement of the level of service, principally by reducing the level of peak hour crowding, the project is expected to contribute to encouraging modal shift away from road transport promoting time, vehicle operating cost and safety benefits.
Manufacturing of rail rolling stock doesn’t fall under the EIA directive 2011/92/EU. Some of the schemes will be related to improved public transport infrastructures and therefore might fall under Annex II, according to which authorities decide on a case-by-case basis whether EIA has to be carried out or not. Full details on EIA and Natura 2000 issues will be checked at appraisal stage. The project contributes to reducing reliance on private cars and negative impact of transport on the environment, thus contributing to climate change objectives.
The promoter is a public entity subject to EU public procurement regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC) with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. All the details will be checked at appraisal stage.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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