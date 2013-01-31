DENIZBANK LOAN FOR SMES II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Loan dedicated to the financing of small and medium-scale projects to be carried out by SMEs in Turkey.
Improving access to term finance at favourable conditions, the operation will support Turkey’s strategy for enhancing economic growth and employment through the financing of small and medium scale productive investments in eligible sectors. Projects will be carried out by SMEs in line with the conditions for the implementation of the EIB Loan for SMEs in Candidate and Potential Candidate Countries. Up to 50% of the credit will be allocated to SMEs in the agribusiness and tourism sectors, mainly located in the less developed regions of Turkey in West Anatolia as well as the Mediterranean and South East regions.
The financial intermediary shall ensure that the final beneficiaries undertake to implement and operate the relevant investments in conformity with national environment law and the applicable principles of EU law.
The intermediary will be required to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement and national procurement legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.