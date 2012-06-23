DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND

Summary sheet
Project in support of the upgrade of Deutsche Telekom's broadband infrastructure.
The project concerns the roll-out of an expanded very high speed broadband access network (up to 100 Mbit/s) in Germany based on increased fibre coverage combined with a more advanced copper access technology.
By 2014, it will increase the availability of very high speed broadband services for about six million households, representing a household coverage increase in Germany of around 15%.
Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground copper/fibre roll-out) do not fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have typically limited residual environmental effects as they are carried out in urban areas and alongside roads.
Nevertheless the environmental details and if needed, the CO2 footprint as well as the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives) will be assessed during the appraisal.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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