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DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 450,000,000
Telecom : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/07/2013 : € 450,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND

Summary sheet

Release date
14 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/07/2013
20120623
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
EUR 1310 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Project in support of the upgrade of Deutsche Telekom's broadband infrastructure.

The project concerns the roll-out of an expanded very high speed broadband access network (up to 100 Mbit/s) in Germany based on increased fibre coverage combined with a more advanced copper access technology.
By 2014, it will increase the availability of very high speed broadband services for about six million households, representing a household coverage increase in Germany of around 15%.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground copper/fibre roll-out) do not fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have typically limited residual environmental effects as they are carried out in urban areas and alongside roads.
Nevertheless the environmental details and if needed, the CO2 footprint as well as the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives) will be assessed during the appraisal.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.

Related documents
26/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND
Publication Date
26 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48082151
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120623
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND
Publication Date
9 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57985010
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120623
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND
Other links
Summary sheet
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND
Data sheet
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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