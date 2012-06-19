UNIVERSITAET HAMBURG

Summary sheet
GMH GEBAEUDEMANAGEMENT HAMBURG GMBH
Extension and refurbishment of the university campus in Hamburg to merge several academic institutes into a common facility to boost research on climate change.
The actual project is the first phase of the complete restructuring of the campus and will be delivered in three subprojects:
•The new construction of an Institute for Climate and Geological Science to provide space for a Cluster of Excellence “Integrated Climate System Analysis and Prediction (CliSAP).
•The new construction of an interdisciplinary building providing space for lecture halls, the library with workplaces for students, a canteen and cafeteria, and support services such as the IT Department, etc.
•The rehabilitation of the existing building for Geological Sciences to provide space for the Institute of Arithmetic and a high performance Computing and Data Centre.
University buildings are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the related decision of the competent authority.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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