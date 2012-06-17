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ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 150,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 7,500,000
Transport : € 7,500,000
Urban development : € 135,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/11/2014 : € 7,500,000
13/11/2014 : € 7,500,000
13/11/2014 : € 135,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - Note sur la qualite de l'air, l'eau et le sol
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - Resume Non Technique
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - Etude d'impact et bilan environnemental
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - Programme de Surveillance et de Suivi Environnemental et Social
Related public register
23/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework

Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/11/2014
20120617
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
SOCIETE D'AMENAGEMENT ZENATA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 800 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Travaux de viabilisation d'un terrain de 1.660 ha pour la nouvelle ville de Zenata à proximité de Casablanca.

Le projet permettra d’apporter une réponse à la pression démographique et urbaine subie au Maroc. Il contribue ainsi aux priorités de l’UE par son soutien aux collectivités durables des pays partenaires méditerranéens.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Si le projet avait été en Europe, il relèverait de l’Annexe II de la Directive EIE (2011/92/EU). Le Promoteur est en train de finaliser une Etude d’Incidences du projet qui sera analysée par les services de la Banque. Les caractéristiques du contexte, du projet, de la situation règlementaire marocaine au regard des contraintes environnementales et sociales, seront également renseignés lors de la mission d’instruction.

Le promoteur sera tenu de se conformer au Guide pour la passation des marchés de la Banque pour la bonne réalisation de son projet.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - Note sur la qualite de l'air, l'eau et le sol
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - Resume Non Technique
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - Etude d'impact et bilan environnemental
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - Programme de Surveillance et de Suivi Environnemental et Social
23/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - Note sur la qualite de l'air, l'eau et le sol
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53566606
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120617
Sector(s)
Urban development
Water, sewerage
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - Resume Non Technique
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53568425
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120617
Sector(s)
Urban development
Water, sewerage
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - Etude d'impact et bilan environnemental
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53576577
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120617
Sector(s)
Urban development
Water, sewerage
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - Programme de Surveillance et de Suivi Environnemental et Social
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53576676
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120617
Sector(s)
Urban development
Water, sewerage
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Publication Date
23 Sep 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54670741
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120617
Sector(s)
Urban development
Water, sewerage
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework
Publication Date
5 May 2015
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58846810
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120617
Sector(s)
Urban development
Water, sewerage
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - Note sur la qualite de l'air, l'eau et le sol
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - Resume Non Technique
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - Etude d'impact et bilan environnemental
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - Programme de Surveillance et de Suivi Environnemental et Social
Related public register
23/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework
Other links
Summary sheet
ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Data sheet
ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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