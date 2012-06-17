ZENATA URBAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Travaux de viabilisation d'un terrain de 1.660 ha pour la nouvelle ville de Zenata à proximité de Casablanca.
Le projet permettra d’apporter une réponse à la pression démographique et urbaine subie au Maroc. Il contribue ainsi aux priorités de l’UE par son soutien aux collectivités durables des pays partenaires méditerranéens.
Si le projet avait été en Europe, il relèverait de l’Annexe II de la Directive EIE (2011/92/EU). Le Promoteur est en train de finaliser une Etude d’Incidences du projet qui sera analysée par les services de la Banque. Les caractéristiques du contexte, du projet, de la situation règlementaire marocaine au regard des contraintes environnementales et sociales, seront également renseignés lors de la mission d’instruction.
Le promoteur sera tenu de se conformer au Guide pour la passation des marchés de la Banque pour la bonne réalisation de son projet.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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