NOVOZYMES INDUSTRIAL BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI

Summary sheet
The project entails research, development and innovation (RDI) related to the discovery and development of innovative industrial enzymes, novel proteins and micro-organisms for the period 2013-2015.
The project concerns the European-based part of the promoter's corporate RDI programme for the period 2013-2015 related to discovery and development of innovative enzymes, novel pharmaceutical proteins and micro-organisms. The project is expected to safeguard and enhance the leading competitive position of an EU knowledge-based, R&D-driven enterprise. Moreover, the promoter is a large contributor to private sector R&D while at the same time focusing on sustainability, thus positively contributing to the objectives of the Lisbon agenda. Furthermore, Novozymes contributes as an active participant in several EU-funded projects.
R&D activities included in the project will not materially change current R&D practice and will be carried out within existing and already authorised laboratories and plants. This type of activities is not specifically listed in the Directive 2011/92/EU; therefore an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) should not be required by the competent authority. This, along with any other environmental details, will be verified during the appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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