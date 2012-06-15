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NOVOZYMES INDUSTRIAL BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 150,000,000
Industry : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/06/2013 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVOZYMES INDUSTRIAL BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
12 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/06/2013
20120615
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NOVOZYMES INDUSTRIAL BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI
NOVOZYMES A/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 313 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project entails research, development and innovation (RDI) related to the discovery and development of innovative industrial enzymes, novel proteins and micro-organisms for the period 2013-2015.

The project concerns the European-based part of the promoter's corporate RDI programme for the period 2013-2015 related to discovery and development of innovative enzymes, novel pharmaceutical proteins and micro-organisms. The project is expected to safeguard and enhance the leading competitive position of an EU knowledge-based, R&D-driven enterprise. Moreover, the promoter is a large contributor to private sector R&D while at the same time focusing on sustainability, thus positively contributing to the objectives of the Lisbon agenda. Furthermore, Novozymes contributes as an active participant in several EU-funded projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

R&D activities included in the project will not materially change current R&D practice and will be carried out within existing and already authorised laboratories and plants. This type of activities is not specifically listed in the Directive 2011/92/EU; therefore an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) should not be required by the competent authority. This, along with any other environmental details, will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Related documents
07/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVOZYMES INDUSTRIAL BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVOZYMES INDUSTRIAL BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
7 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47273425
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120615
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVOZYMES INDUSTRIAL BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
NOVOZYMES INDUSTRIAL BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI
Data sheet
NOVOZYMES INDUSTRIAL BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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