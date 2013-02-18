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STORA ENSO RDI III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 140,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 25,200,000
Sweden : € 47,600,000
Finland : € 67,200,000
Industry : € 140,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/06/2013 : € 25,200,000
14/06/2013 : € 47,600,000
14/06/2013 : € 67,200,000
Other links
Related public register
07/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STORA ENSO RDI III

Summary sheet

Release date
18 February 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/06/2013
20120599
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STORA ENSO RDI III
STORA ENSO OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns financing of RDI relating to sustainable packaging and other wood fibre based products during the period of 2013-2016.

The programme has two main goals. The first is to develop new micro cellulose, nano materials, and new technologies to separate the most valuable wood components for various usage and applications. The second main goal is to increase sustainability, productivity and resource efficiency within the Promoter’s fibre-based forest industries as a whole.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in Research and Development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, and which would therefore not require an EIA under Directive 2011/92/EU. At appraisal, it will be determined if any of the work to be carried out would require a change to existing environmental permits.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
07/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STORA ENSO RDI III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STORA ENSO RDI III
Publication Date
7 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46975399
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120599
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Germany
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STORA ENSO RDI III
Other links
Summary sheet
STORA ENSO RDI III
Data sheet
STORA ENSO RDI III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications