ESPOO REHABILITATION HOSPITAL

Summary sheet
The construction of a new hospital focusing on rehabilitation and long-term care in Espoo, Finland.
The city has taken the decision to build a new hospital with 260 beds plus 30 places for day treatments next to the existing general hospital, in order to establish synergies and share support services. The patients and customers of the new facility will be mainly adults who have a sickness or post-sickness condition that requires hospital treatment or rehabilitation. The new hospital will work as a pathfinder for new type of integrated (basic and specialised) health care services by developing new processes within the facility and offering a wide range of acute and post-acute services and specialties (orthopaedic rehabilitation, neurological rehabilitation, infection unit, general geriatrics).
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. The construction on the site is subject to the respect of specific visual landscape requirements. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.
The public building will be required to at least meet the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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