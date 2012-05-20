ELECTROLUX WHITE GOODS RDI

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Summary sheet
The project comprises a selection of planned expenditures in Research, Development and Innovation for the development of energy efficient white goods and small home electric appliances. The project will be carried out in existing R&D centres in Sweden, Italy, Germany and to a lesser extent in other smaller R&D facilities in the EU.
The financing supports the promoter’s leading research into improved performance, user-friendliness, lower energy consumption and lower use of resources (such as water) for a range of household goods.
The RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An Environmental Impact Assessment is therefore not needed as per EIA directive 2011/92/EU. However, the full environmental details will be investigated during the project due diligence.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank will verify details during the project due diligence.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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