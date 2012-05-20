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ELECTROLUX WHITE GOODS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 3,000,000
Romania : € 3,000,000
Hungary : € 4,500,000
Germany : € 21,000,000
Sweden : € 42,000,000
Italy : € 76,500,000
Industry : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/05/2015 : € 3,000,000
11/05/2015 : € 3,000,000
11/05/2015 : € 4,500,000
11/05/2015 : € 21,000,000
11/05/2015 : € 42,000,000
11/05/2015 : € 76,500,000
Other links
Related public register
19/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTROLUX WHITE GOODS RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTROLUX WHITE GOODS RDI
Related press
Sweden: EIB backs development of more energy-efficient household goods by Electrolux

Summary sheet

Release date
12 February 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/05/2015
20120520
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELECTROLUX WHITE GOODS RDI
ELECTROLUX AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises a selection of planned expenditures in Research, Development and Innovation for the development of energy efficient white goods and small home electric appliances. The project will be carried out in existing R&D centres in Sweden, Italy, Germany and to a lesser extent in other smaller R&D facilities in the EU.

The financing supports the promoter’s leading research into improved performance, user-friendliness, lower energy consumption and lower use of resources (such as water) for a range of household goods.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An Environmental Impact Assessment is therefore not needed as per EIA directive 2011/92/EU. However, the full environmental details will be investigated during the project due diligence.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank will verify details during the project due diligence.

Related documents
19/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTROLUX WHITE GOODS RDI
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTROLUX WHITE GOODS RDI
Other links
Related press
Sweden: EIB backs development of more energy-efficient household goods by Electrolux

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTROLUX WHITE GOODS RDI
Publication Date
19 Jun 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48796806
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120520
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Hungary
Italy
Poland
Romania
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTROLUX WHITE GOODS RDI
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75667136
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120520
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Hungary
Italy
Poland
Romania
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTROLUX WHITE GOODS RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTROLUX WHITE GOODS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
ELECTROLUX WHITE GOODS RDI
Data sheet
ELECTROLUX WHITE GOODS RDI
Related press
Sweden: EIB backs development of more energy-efficient household goods by Electrolux

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: EIB backs development of more energy-efficient household goods by Electrolux
Other links
Related public register
19/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTROLUX WHITE GOODS RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTROLUX WHITE GOODS RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications