TAURON ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE

Considering the technical characteristics of the electrical distribution and hydro components, the schemes fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), and consequently it is the responsibility of the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA. For the Electrical distribution component, due to the nature of the schemes it is not envisaged that EIAs will be required. For the hydro component the promoter has confirmed that two schemes require EIAs, which have been completed. Regarding the CCGT CHP plant, this falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive. An EIA has been prepared and the environmental authorisation issued. The plant will be located on a brown field site within the boundaries of an existing facility. The environmental aspects of the project will be further assessed during appraisal. The Bank has had three previous operations with this promoter and its environmental capacity is deemed to be good.