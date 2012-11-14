INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY AT 2

Summary sheet
The project comprises the new construction of three buildings located on a campus housing the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA), an institute for basic research established by Law in 2006 and operational since 2008.
The project will assist Austria in extending and improving its basic research infrastructure in the natural and life sciences. Accordingly, the project is consistent with EU objectives associated with the EU Horizon 2020 programme and actions aimed at increasing investment in basic research infrastructure.
Public research institutes are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. The buildings will be required to at least meet the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The actual design energy performance of the buildings and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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