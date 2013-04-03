Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 70,000,000
Industry : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/06/2014 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS - Allegato 1 - Indice generale degli elaborati presentati
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS - Inserimento visivo nel contesto territoriale dell'intervento
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS

Summary sheet

Release date
3 April 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/06/2014
20120484
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GREEN CHEMICALS SITE DEVELOPMENT
Private company operating in bio-based chemical sector
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 459 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's investment for the development of a "green chemical" site for the production of biodegradable monomers and biodegradable lubricant oils in a first stage as well as bio-polymers in a second stage. The site will be located within an existing petrochemical site in Sardinia, Italy.

The investments will be implemented in Sardinia, a Convergence Region (Phasing-in Region 2007-2013). The project has the objective to substantially transform an existing petrochemical site into a production and R&D centre in the field of "green chemistry". The project implementation is therefore expected to bring about positive social and economic benefits in Sardinia, notably enabling the requalification and preservation of an existing industrial site, the preservation and increase of direct and indirect employment in the region during the project implementation and operation, the contribution to local economic growth and the development of new enterprises supplying the site as well as of the local agricultural sector.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in integrated chemical installations for the production of basic organic chemicals. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore required under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Any possible environmental issue will be verified during the project appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
03/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS - Allegato 1 - Indice generale degli elaborati presentati
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS - Inserimento visivo nel contesto territoriale dell'intervento
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS
Publication Date
3 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47804088
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120484
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS - Allegato 1 - Indice generale degli elaborati presentati
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218467
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120484
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS - Inserimento visivo nel contesto territoriale dell'intervento
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219972
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120484
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222448
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120484
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123766497
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120484
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS - Allegato 1 - Indice generale degli elaborati presentati
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS - Inserimento visivo nel contesto territoriale dell'intervento
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS
Other links
Summary sheet
GREEN CHEMICALS SITE DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
MATRICA SARDEGNA GREEN CHEMICALS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications