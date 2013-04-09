NIGERIA SECOND TIER LOAN

A global loan to be offered to a group of second tier Nigerian banks, selected after due diligence. It is proposed that the loan be offered to four banks, each receiving a loan of EUR 25m which will have terms that permit it to qualify as capital support according to the Central Bank of Nigeria's guidelines. In addition, EUR 100m will be available to the banks on a first-come, first-served basis (to promote competition and uptake) to finance projects undertaken by private enterprises.



Following a recent (signficant) consolidation, the banks that remain in the Nigerian financial sector are strong and generally well placed to benefit from EIB funds. Past EIB lending has focused on the first tier banks; this project would seek to support the second tier banks in order to assist their diverse client base and promote competition in the sector. The capital support element of the operation will provide funds for expansion of the banks' activities (branches, IT infrastructure etc.).