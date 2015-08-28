Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 117,988,531.51
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 117,988,531.51
Services : € 589,942.66
Solid waste : € 5,828,633.46
Industry : € 7,114,708.45
Water, sewerage : € 9,509,875.64
Urban development : € 32,411,449.6
Transport : € 62,533,921.7
Signature date(s)
22/12/2015 : € 589,942.66
22/12/2015 : € 5,828,633.46
22/12/2015 : € 7,114,708.45
22/12/2015 : € 9,509,875.64
22/12/2015 : € 32,411,449.6
22/12/2015 : € 62,533,921.7
Other links
Related public register
07/10/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
18/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Rozbudowa sieci komunikacji zbiorowej dla potrzeb Zintegrowanego Centrum Komunikacyjnego dla LOF
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Budowa nowego przebiegu DW 809 w Lublinie na odcinku od skrzyżowania ul. Bohaterów Monte Cassino
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Przebudowa strategicznego korytarza transportu zbiorowego wraz z zakupem taboru w centralnej części obszaru LOF
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Summary sheet

Release date
28 August 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2015
20120470
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
CITY OF LUBLIN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 500 million (EUR 118 million)
PLN 2519 million (EUR 595 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The framework facility concerns urban and infrastructure development of the city of Lublin in the coming years. Most of the project will be co-financed with EU grants under the new financing period 2014-2020. The individual projects should concern municipal roads, public transport, urban renewal, environmental protection, waste management, knowledge economy and other urban infrastructure.

The multi-sector operation will support investments dedicated to the improvement of municipal roads, public transport, flood risk management, waste management and other investments related to urban renewal and infrastructure, as well as knowledge economy, and is consistent with the EU's Leipzig Charter as well as the EU 2020 strategy. The project will contribute to sustainable growth by supporting the implementation of Lublin's urban development strategy. The project will contribute to the overall development of the city and enhancement of the overall conditions for life and business. In addition, the project should foster economic development by improving access to the city, a prerequisite for improving its attractiveness to investors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
07/10/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
18/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
16/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Rozbudowa sieci komunikacji zbiorowej dla potrzeb Zintegrowanego Centrum Komunikacyjnego dla LOF
16/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Budowa nowego przebiegu DW 809 w Lublinie na odcinku od skrzyżowania ul. Bohaterów Monte Cassino
16/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Przebudowa strategicznego korytarza transportu zbiorowego wraz z zakupem taboru w centralnej części obszaru LOF
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
7 Oct 2015
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60490981
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120470
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Transport
Services
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
18 Dec 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63690625
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120470
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Transport
Services
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Rozbudowa sieci komunikacji zbiorowej dla potrzeb Zintegrowanego Centrum Komunikacyjnego dla LOF
Publication Date
16 Jun 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76236333
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120470
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Transport
Services
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Budowa nowego przebiegu DW 809 w Lublinie na odcinku od skrzyżowania ul. Bohaterów Monte Cassino
Publication Date
16 Jun 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76233958
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120470
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Transport
Services
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Przebudowa strategicznego korytarza transportu zbiorowego wraz z zakupem taboru w centralnej części obszaru LOF
Publication Date
16 Jun 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76239066
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120470
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Transport
Services
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
7 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
233828610
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120470
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Transport
Services
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/10/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
18/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Rozbudowa sieci komunikacji zbiorowej dla potrzeb Zintegrowanego Centrum Komunikacyjnego dla LOF
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Budowa nowego przebiegu DW 809 w Lublinie na odcinku od skrzyżowania ul. Bohaterów Monte Cassino
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Przebudowa strategicznego korytarza transportu zbiorowego wraz z zakupem taboru w centralnej części obszaru LOF
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Other links
Summary sheet
LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Data sheet
LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications