LUBLIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The framework facility concerns urban and infrastructure development of the city of Lublin in the coming years. Most of the project will be co-financed with EU grants under the new financing period 2014-2020. The individual projects should concern municipal roads, public transport, urban renewal, environmental protection, waste management, knowledge economy and other urban infrastructure.
The multi-sector operation will support investments dedicated to the improvement of municipal roads, public transport, flood risk management, waste management and other investments related to urban renewal and infrastructure, as well as knowledge economy, and is consistent with the EU's Leipzig Charter as well as the EU 2020 strategy. The project will contribute to sustainable growth by supporting the implementation of Lublin's urban development strategy. The project will contribute to the overall development of the city and enhancement of the overall conditions for life and business. In addition, the project should foster economic development by improving access to the city, a prerequisite for improving its attractiveness to investors.
The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.