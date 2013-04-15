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WIRTSCHAFTSFOERDERUNG BRANDENBURG II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 200,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 68,000,000
Credit lines : € 132,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/09/2013 : € 68,000,000
3/09/2013 : € 132,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIRTSCHAFTSFOERDERUNG BRANDENBURG II

Summary sheet

Release date
15 April 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/09/2013
20120437
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WIRTSCHAFTSFOERDERUNG BRANDENBURG II
Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 1000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to finance the Land Brandenburg's contribution to EU- and national grant programmes in convergence regions. The EIB loan will target two support schemes in Brandenburg, (i) providing grants to SMEs and mid-caps and (ii) providing grants to public beneficiaries for the improvement of the regional economic infrastructure.

The project will support two investment programmes for small-scale economic development and economic infrastructure projects implemented by SMEs and public entities (mostly municipalities) using the EU and national grants.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The promoter, ILB, will be required to follow the EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC), including the publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIRTSCHAFTSFOERDERUNG BRANDENBURG II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIRTSCHAFTSFOERDERUNG BRANDENBURG II
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47864784
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120437
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIRTSCHAFTSFOERDERUNG BRANDENBURG II
Other links
Summary sheet
WIRTSCHAFTSFOERDERUNG BRANDENBURG II
Data sheet
WIRTSCHAFTSFOERDERUNG BRANDENBURG II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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