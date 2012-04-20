NORTHERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION II

Summary sheet
The project comprises investment schemes in the electricity distribution network in Northern Poland. The schemes will be implemented by the promoter who is engaged in electricity trading, generation and distribution.
The programme will enable the promoter to cater for the typical benefits of network developments: satisfying growing demand, connecting new customers and also distributed generators, reduction of network losses, preservation and improvement of reliability and quality of supply. The programme is located in a convergence region. It is therefore eligible under article 309 a) Economic and Social Cohesion, and c) Common Interest of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. The financing of this programme will contribute to the EIB’s lending priority policy on convergence regions and diversification and security of energy supply.
The programme includes high voltage schemes which fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, mandating an EIA, and schemes which usually fall under Annex II of the same Directive, requiring the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The vast majority of the schemes are expected to be reinforcements of medium and low voltage equipment and facilities with limited environmental impact.
The Promoter is a public undertaking and is required to follow the procurement procedures set out in the public procurement Directive 2004/17/EC and the national regulations. It regularly publishes procurement notices in the OJEU. The Promoter’s approach to the procurement of works, goods and services will be evaluated during the appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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