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NORTHERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 230,542,235.3
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 230,542,235.3
Energy : € 230,542,235.3
Signature date(s)
10/07/2013 : € 230,542,235.3
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION II
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION II

Summary sheet

Release date
19 December 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/07/2013
20120420
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NORTHERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION II
Private sector company
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 1000 million (EUR 244 million)
PLN 5200 million (EUR 1267 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises investment schemes in the electricity distribution network in Northern Poland. The schemes will be implemented by the promoter who is engaged in electricity trading, generation and distribution.

The programme will enable the promoter to cater for the typical benefits of network developments: satisfying growing demand, connecting new customers and also distributed generators, reduction of network losses, preservation and improvement of reliability and quality of supply. The programme is located in a convergence region. It is therefore eligible under article 309 a) Economic and Social Cohesion, and c) Common Interest of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. The financing of this programme will contribute to the EIB’s lending priority policy on convergence regions and diversification and security of energy supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The programme includes high voltage schemes which fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, mandating an EIA, and schemes which usually fall under Annex II of the same Directive, requiring the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The vast majority of the schemes are expected to be reinforcements of medium and low voltage equipment and facilities with limited environmental impact.

The Promoter is a public undertaking and is required to follow the procurement procedures set out in the public procurement Directive 2004/17/EC and the national regulations. It regularly publishes procurement notices in the OJEU. The Promoter’s approach to the procurement of works, goods and services will be evaluated during the appraisal.

Related documents
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION II
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION II
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47065781
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120420
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION II
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74208358
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120420
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION II
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION II
Other links
Summary sheet
NORTHERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION II
Data sheet
NORTHERN POLAND ENERGY DISTRIBUTION II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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