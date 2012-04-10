AFFORDABLE AND SOCIAL HOUSING II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
National Housing Finance Corporation
Nedbank
Standard Bank
Framework loan to be made available to several financial intermediaries for the funding of affordable and social housing projects and associated urban infrastructure, including social amenities, throughout South Africa.
The selected schemes of affordable and social housing to be funded will be part of local integrated and inclusive sustainable urban development plans and housing policies satisfying the EIB's eligibility criteria for the sector.
The operation will be required to meet the environmental and social requirements of the Bank based on EU policy.
The Bank will require the intermediaries to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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