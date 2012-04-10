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AFFORDABLE AND SOCIAL HOUSING II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
South Africa : € 150,000,000
Urban development : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/10/2013 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE AND SOCIAL HOUSING II
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORDABLE AND SOCIAL HOUSING II

Summary sheet

Release date
21 January 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/10/2013
20120410
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AFFORDABLE AND SOCIAL HOUSING II
Development Bank of Southern Africa
National Housing Finance Corporation
Nedbank
Standard Bank
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 464 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to be made available to several financial intermediaries for the funding of affordable and social housing projects and associated urban infrastructure, including social amenities, throughout South Africa.

The selected schemes of affordable and social housing to be funded will be part of local integrated and inclusive sustainable urban development plans and housing policies satisfying the EIB's eligibility criteria for the sector.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation will be required to meet the environmental and social requirements of the Bank based on EU policy.

The Bank will require the intermediaries to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE AND SOCIAL HOUSING II
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORDABLE AND SOCIAL HOUSING II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE AND SOCIAL HOUSING II
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46704160
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120410
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
South Africa
Countries
South Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORDABLE AND SOCIAL HOUSING II
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95809139
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120410
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
South Africa
Countries
South Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE AND SOCIAL HOUSING II
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORDABLE AND SOCIAL HOUSING II
Other links
Summary sheet
AFFORDABLE AND SOCIAL HOUSING II
Data sheet
AFFORDABLE AND SOCIAL HOUSING II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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