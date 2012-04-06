ROYAL LIVERPOOL HOSPITAL PPP

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Summary sheet
- Health - Human health and social work activities
The project consists in the design, build and operation, for a 30 year concession, of a new build university teaching hospital to replace the existing no longer fit for purpose hospital. The new Royal Liverpool Hospital will be located alongside the existing hospital in Merseyside, North West England, which will then be demolished.
Through the creation of a new hospital the Project will deliver accessible, high quality hospital care aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of the citizens of Liverpool and the surrounding region. It will also reduce inequalities and support the recruitment and retention of high quality staff. Identified and evaluated comparatively against other options for delivering the Promoter’s strategic service and infrastructure objectives, the Project is both cost-beneficial and affordable to the local health community.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project may be covered in annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the relevant authority. The aim of the project is to improve the care of citizens receiving hospital services and its social value is therefore considered to be positive.
The project is being carried out as a PPP and the competitive dialogue process is being used. The process was launched in the OJEU in April 2010 and is currently at the two short listed bidders stage. The Promoter is ensuring that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
The EIB financing up to the lowest of: i) GBP 190 million ii) 50% of project costs and iii) 50% of senior debt.
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