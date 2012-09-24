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POLAND - MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,000,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 1,000,000,000
Urban development : € 157,500,000
Composite infrastructure : € 192,500,000
Transport : € 650,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/11/2012 : € 157,500,000
29/11/2012 : € 192,500,000
29/11/2012 : € 650,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - PL
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND - MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND - MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
24 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2012
20120384
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POLAND - MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
REPUBLIC OF POLAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1000 million
EUR 3500 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Infrastructure investments by local authorities supported by governmental grants.

The project comprises of the investment schemes of the Polish municipalities, which are all located in Convergence regions. It is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest: sustainable communities

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan. Some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, or may have an impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network. It is a requirement that all the schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required

Related documents
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND - MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND - MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related publications
Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - PL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND - MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
5 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54958142
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120384
Sector(s)
Urban development
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND - MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77101598
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120384
Sector(s)
Urban development
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND - MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND - MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
POLAND - MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
POLAND - MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related publications
Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications