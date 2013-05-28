ROAD REHABILITATION AND SAFETY

Summary sheet
Rehabilitation and safety improvements of part of the national road network in Serbia.
The project is expected to promote regional and national economic growth, facilitate trade, support private sector development, and ultimately contribute to economic and social cohesion in the country. The project is expected to generate vehicle operating cost and time savings plus reduce accident and local pollution costs.
The project involves multiple investments generally expected to be performed within existing rights of way; therefore potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor and temporary. If situated in the EU, the schemes would likely fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. Given the nature of the proposed works, it is unlikely that that any of the individual investments will require an EIA. Appropriate screening procedures, also in relation to natural habitats, protected species, as well as land acquisition/resettlement will be put in place in collaboration with the other co-financing potential partners (EBRD, IBRD).
The Bank will require the promoter to perform procurement procedures in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement for public contracting authorities outside the Union and therefore be compliant with the main principles of the relevant EU Directives.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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