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ROAD REHABILITATION AND SAFETY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 185,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 185,000,000
Transport : € 185,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/10/2023 : € 85,000,000
27/11/2013 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD REHABILITATION AND SAFETY
Related press
Serbia: EUR 273.8 million for road rehabilitation and safety

Summary sheet

Release date
28 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/11/2013
20120367
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROAD REHABILITATION AND SAFETY
Public Enterprise "Roads of Serbia"
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 185 million
EUR 390 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation and safety improvements of part of the national road network in Serbia.

The project is expected to promote regional and national economic growth, facilitate trade, support private sector development, and ultimately contribute to economic and social cohesion in the country. The project is expected to generate vehicle operating cost and time savings plus reduce accident and local pollution costs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project involves multiple investments generally expected to be performed within existing rights of way; therefore potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor and temporary. If situated in the EU, the schemes would likely fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. Given the nature of the proposed works, it is unlikely that that any of the individual investments will require an EIA. Appropriate screening procedures, also in relation to natural habitats, protected species, as well as land acquisition/resettlement will be put in place in collaboration with the other co-financing potential partners (EBRD, IBRD).

The Bank will require the promoter to perform procurement procedures in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement for public contracting authorities outside the Union and therefore be compliant with the main principles of the relevant EU Directives.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD REHABILITATION AND SAFETY
Other links
Related press
Serbia: EUR 273.8 million for road rehabilitation and safety

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD REHABILITATION AND SAFETY
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47989142
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120367
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD REHABILITATION AND SAFETY
Other links
Summary sheet
ROAD REHABILITATION AND SAFETY
Data sheet
ROAD REHABILITATION AND SAFETY
Related press
Serbia: EUR 273.8 million for road rehabilitation and safety

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Serbia: EUR 273.8 million for road rehabilitation and safety
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD REHABILITATION AND SAFETY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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