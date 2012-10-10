EADB Regional Finance Facility II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The Bank would provide a credit line of up to EUR 25 M from Investment Facility Resources to East African Development Bank (EADB) for on-lending to small and medium sized investment projects in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda. The target final beneficiaries are enterprises in agro-industry, fishing, construction, food processing, manufacturing, tourism, healthcare, education or services related to these sectors.
EIB participation would support EADB's expansion of its lending portfolio, which would give EADB a more substantial role to play in promoting development in the four East African member countries and regional integration as foreseen in its Charter.
Compliance with EU and national environmental legislation and guidelines will be made a condition for each sub-project under the global loan.
EADB will ensure that the assets to be financed will be procured on a competitive basis taking into account the particular nature and size of the goods considered. A corresponding undertaking will be set out in the sub-finance contracts.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
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