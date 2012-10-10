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EADB REGIONAL FINANCE FACILITY II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Sector(s)
Credit lines : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/12/2012 : € 25,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
10 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/12/2012
20120362
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EADB REGIONAL FINANCE FACILITY II
EAST AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Bank would provide a credit line of up to EUR 25 M from Investment Facility Resources to East African Development Bank (EADB) for on-lending to small and medium sized investment projects in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda. The target final beneficiaries are enterprises in agro-industry, fishing, construction, food processing, manufacturing, tourism, healthcare, education or services related to these sectors.

EIB participation would support EADB's expansion of its lending portfolio, which would give EADB a more substantial role to play in promoting development in the four East African member countries and regional integration as foreseen in its Charter.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU and national environmental legislation and guidelines will be made a condition for each sub-project under the global loan.

EADB will ensure that the assets to be financed will be procured on a competitive basis taking into account the particular nature and size of the goods considered. A corresponding undertaking will be set out in the sub-finance contracts.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Photogallery

Hospital in Kaimosi, western Kenya, funded by the East African Development Bank in the framework of a credit line agreement with the EIB; Kibuga Karithi, Hospital General Manager
EADB Regional Finance Facility II
Photographer: David Blumenfeld
©EIB
Hospital in Kaimosi, western Kenya, funded by the East African Development Bank in the framework of a credit line agreement with the EIB
EADB Regional Finance Facility II
Photographer: David Blumenfeld
©EIB
Hospital in Kaimosi, western Kenya, funded by the East African Development Bank in the framework of a credit line agreement with the EIB
EADB Regional Finance Facility II
Photographer: David Blumenfeld
©EIB
Hospital in Kaimosi, western Kenya, funded by the East African Development Bank in the framework of a credit line agreement with the EIB
EADB Regional Finance Facility II
Photographer: David Blumenfeld
©EIB
Hospital in Kaimosi, western Kenya, funded by the East African Development Bank in the framework of a credit line agreement with the EIB
EADB Regional Finance Facility II
Photographer: David Blumenfeld
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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