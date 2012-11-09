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AGSM VERONA NETWORKS & RENEWABLES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 105,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 105,000,000
Energy : € 105,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/03/2013 : € 25,000,000
21/12/2012 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Belfiore hydropower plant - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rivoli windfarm - IT
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGSM VERONA NETWORKS & RENEWABLES
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGSM VERONA NETWORKS & RENEWABLES

Summary sheet

Release date
9 November 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2012
20120352
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AGSM VERONA NETWORKS & RENEWABLES
AZIENDA GENERALE SERVIZI MUNICIPALI DI VERONA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 94 million
EUR 160 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is part of the Promoter’s on-going investment programme to upgrade and expand its gas and electricity distribution networks in its concession areas, in the Veneto region. The Promoter is also planning several investments in the renewable energy sector.

The project will enable the Promoter to cater for demand growth, reduce losses, and to improve the quality and the reliability of electricity and gas supply. It will also contribute to increasing the share of renewable energy in the electricity production using domestic hydro and wind resources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current information suggests that the project components will fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (85/337/EEC as amended in 1997 and 2003), requiring the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA in line with the Directive. This will be further assessed during appraisal.

The Promoter is required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following procurement rules of relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Dir. 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC, including publication in the EU Official Journal where appropriate.

Related documents
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGSM VERONA NETWORKS & RENEWABLES
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGSM VERONA NETWORKS & RENEWABLES
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Belfiore hydropower plant - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rivoli windfarm - IT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGSM VERONA NETWORKS & RENEWABLES
Publication Date
5 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58833356
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120352
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGSM VERONA NETWORKS & RENEWABLES
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125135664
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120352
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGSM VERONA NETWORKS & RENEWABLES
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGSM VERONA NETWORKS & RENEWABLES
Other links
Summary sheet
AGSM VERONA NETWORKS & RENEWABLES
Data sheet
AGSM VERONA NETWORKS & RENEWABLES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Belfiore hydropower plant - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rivoli windfarm - IT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications