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MOUNT COFFEE HYDRO GEN REHABILITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Liberia : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/12/2012 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - - EN
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOUNT COFFEE HYDRO GEN REHABILITATION
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MOUNT COFFEE HYDRO GEN REHABILITATION

Summary sheet

Release date
24 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/12/2012
20120342
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MOUNT COFFEE HYDRO GEN REHABILITATION
LIBERIA ELECTRICITY CORP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 180 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims at rehabilitating the inoperative hydro power plant, located on the St. Paul River approximately 27 km (17 miles) northeast of Monrovia in Montserrado County, to its initial capacity of 64 MW and re-constructing the associated transmission lines to Monrovia.

The project provides renewable hydro electricity to support the economic development in a post-war country. Electricity will be provided to the capital city of Liberia, Monrovia, and in a later stage, to other regions of the country and to the neighbouring countries when the planned regional interconnection project CLSG is implemented.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of the rehabilitation of an existing, inoperative hydro power plant, re-establishing a reservoir (8km2 area, some 50 million m3) and re-constructing 50 km of 66 kV transmission line. An environmental and social impact assessment study (ESIA) has been carried out for these works, and a full ESIA process, including public consultation is on-going. A Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) is also included within the mitigation measures.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOUNT COFFEE HYDRO GEN REHABILITATION
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MOUNT COFFEE HYDRO GEN REHABILITATION
Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOUNT COFFEE HYDRO GEN REHABILITATION
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66401005
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120342
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Liberia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MOUNT COFFEE HYDRO GEN REHABILITATION
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130962020
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120342
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Liberia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOUNT COFFEE HYDRO GEN REHABILITATION
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MOUNT COFFEE HYDRO GEN REHABILITATION
Other links
Summary sheet
MOUNT COFFEE HYDRO GEN REHABILITATION
Data sheet
MOUNT COFFEE HYDRO GEN REHABILITATION
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications