MOUNT COFFEE HYDRO GEN REHABILITATION

Summary sheet
The project aims at rehabilitating the inoperative hydro power plant, located on the St. Paul River approximately 27 km (17 miles) northeast of Monrovia in Montserrado County, to its initial capacity of 64 MW and re-constructing the associated transmission lines to Monrovia.
The project provides renewable hydro electricity to support the economic development in a post-war country. Electricity will be provided to the capital city of Liberia, Monrovia, and in a later stage, to other regions of the country and to the neighbouring countries when the planned regional interconnection project CLSG is implemented.
The project consists of the rehabilitation of an existing, inoperative hydro power plant, re-establishing a reservoir (8km2 area, some 50 million m3) and re-constructing 50 km of 66 kV transmission line. An environmental and social impact assessment study (ESIA) has been carried out for these works, and a full ESIA process, including public consultation is on-going. A Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) is also included within the mitigation measures.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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