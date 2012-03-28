HOLLAND PROTON THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER

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Summary sheet
New research-focused proton therapy (PT) centre in Western Holland promoted by Delft University of Technology, Leiden University Medical Centre and Erasmus University Medical Centre Rotterdam.
The project consists of the construction and development of a new proton therapy research centre jointly promoted by three leading universities in the Netherlands: Erasmus University Medical Centre Rotterdam, Leiden University Medical Centre and Delft University of Technology. Their joint-venture for this project is named Holland PTC and aims at assessing the efficacy of proton technology by conducting basic and clinical research. At least 600 cancer patients will be included annually in clinical studies. The centre is expected to be built in the Delft University of Technology’s science park and be functional from 2016 onwards. EIB will be involved in the financing of both the centre and the research and development (R&D) investment programme which will be carried out at HollandPTC.
The Nuclear Energy Permit, including Environmental Impact section, has been granted to Technische Universiteit Delft (TUD) for the Holland Particle Centre BV.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be awarded in conformity with EU Public Procurement Directive 2004/18/EC.
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