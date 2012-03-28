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HOLLAND PROTON THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 90,000,000
Services : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/05/2014 : € 90,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOLLAND PROTON THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER
Related public register
31/01/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Holland Proton Therapy Research Center
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOLLAND PROTON THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER

Summary sheet

Release date
2 December 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/05/2014
20120328
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HOLLAND PROTON THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER - HollandPTC
HollandPTC B.V.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million
EUR 120 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

New research-focused proton therapy (PT) centre in Western Holland promoted by Delft University of Technology, Leiden University Medical Centre and Erasmus University Medical Centre Rotterdam.

The project consists of the construction and development of a new proton therapy research centre jointly promoted by three leading universities in the Netherlands: Erasmus University Medical Centre Rotterdam, Leiden University Medical Centre and Delft University of Technology. Their joint-venture for this project is named Holland PTC and aims at assessing the efficacy of proton technology by conducting basic and clinical research. At least 600 cancer patients will be included annually in clinical studies. The centre is expected to be built in the Delft University of Technology’s science park and be functional from 2016 onwards. EIB will be involved in the financing of both the centre and the research and development (R&D) investment programme which will be carried out at HollandPTC.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Nuclear Energy Permit, including Environmental Impact section, has been granted to Technische Universiteit Delft (TUD) for the Holland Particle Centre BV.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be awarded in conformity with EU Public Procurement Directive 2004/18/EC.

Related documents
16/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOLLAND PROTON THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER
31/01/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Holland Proton Therapy Research Center
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOLLAND PROTON THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOLLAND PROTON THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER
Publication Date
16 Sep 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52123856
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120328
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Holland Proton Therapy Research Center
Publication Date
31 Jan 2015
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57152302
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120328
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOLLAND PROTON THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER
Publication Date
15 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238174388
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120328
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOLLAND PROTON THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER
Related public register
31/01/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Holland Proton Therapy Research Center
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOLLAND PROTON THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER
Other links
Summary sheet
HOLLAND PROTON THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER - HollandPTC
Data sheet
HOLLAND PROTON THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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