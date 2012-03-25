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REPSOL RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 200,000,000
Industry : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/05/2013 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REPSOL RDI
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REPSOL RDI
Related press
Spain: Repsol receives EUR 200 million EIB loan for its RDI programme

Summary sheet

Release date
10 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/05/2013
20120325
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REPSOL RDI
REPSOL SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 422 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Repsol’s RDI expenditures in the areas of alternative energies, natural gas liquefaction, oil refining and petrochemicals in the company’s European R&D facilities.

The project concerns the Promoter’s corporate investment in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) to support its new technology strategy in some of its key areas. Research activities included in the project have been selected to be in line with the Banks priority objectives in knowledge-economy and the Energy sector and will be divided into four areas. The “New Energies” program aims at the development of products and technology in bioenergy and enabling facilities for the use of renewable energies for transport. The LNG program includes the optimisation of natural gas liquefaction. The “Downstream” program focuses on the optimisation of refining operations. Last, the chemistry program aims at the development of new petrochemical products, process optimisation for cost and energy saving and the development of renewable base products.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investment in research and development activities which are expected to be carried out in existing, already authorised, R&D facilities that will not change their scope due to the project; an EIA is therefore not needed as per EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. The Bank’s services will further investigate all the environmental details during the due diligence.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the RDI activities that fall under the provisions of Directive 2004/17/EEC have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/17/EEC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Comments

The project may be financed under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF), which is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
11/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REPSOL RDI
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REPSOL RDI
Other links
Related press
Spain: Repsol receives EUR 200 million EIB loan for its RDI programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REPSOL RDI
Publication Date
11 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46780979
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120325
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REPSOL RDI
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81220642
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120325
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REPSOL RDI
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REPSOL RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
REPSOL RDI
Data sheet
REPSOL RDI
Related press
Spain: Repsol receives EUR 200 million EIB loan for its RDI programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Repsol receives EUR 200 million EIB loan for its RDI programme
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REPSOL RDI
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REPSOL RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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