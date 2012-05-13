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UNIVERSITAETSKLINIKUM SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 400,000,000
Health : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/09/2014 : € 100,000,000
30/09/2014 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITAETSKLINIKUM SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITAETSKLINIKUM SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN
Related press
Germany: EIB supports Schleswig-Holstein University Hospital’s extensive rehabilitation programme – EU bank biggest financer of the project

Summary sheet

Release date
14 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2014
20120323
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNIVERSITAETSKLINIKUM SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN
UNIVERSITAETSKLINIKUM SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 260 million
EUR 520 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation and extension of the two sites of the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein under the investment programme 2013-2018.

The project will benefit to the overall health strategy of the region by introducing better models of service delivery, improving healthcare from purpose-built premises and creating greater synergies with teaching and research. Moreover the project aims a reduction of at least 20% of the energy consumption.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ and Dir. 2007/66/EC). The project is tendered using the competitive dialogue and the relevant contract has been published in the EU Official Journal on 13/05/2012 (2012/S 85-139875).

Related documents
05/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITAETSKLINIKUM SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITAETSKLINIKUM SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB supports Schleswig-Holstein University Hospital’s extensive rehabilitation programme – EU bank biggest financer of the project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITAETSKLINIKUM SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN
Publication Date
5 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48629475
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120323
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITAETSKLINIKUM SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238886014
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120323
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITAETSKLINIKUM SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITAETSKLINIKUM SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN
Other links
Summary sheet
UNIVERSITAETSKLINIKUM SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN
Data sheet
UNIVERSITAETSKLINIKUM SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN
Related press
Germany: EIB supports Schleswig-Holstein University Hospital’s extensive rehabilitation programme – EU bank biggest financer of the project

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB supports Schleswig-Holstein University Hospital’s extensive rehabilitation programme – EU bank biggest financer of the project
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITAETSKLINIKUM SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITAETSKLINIKUM SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN

Photogallery

Rehabilitation and renovation of Schleswig-Holstein University Hospital. The project concerns the hospital’s two sites in Kiel and Lübeck
Universitätsklinikum Schleswig-Holstein
©UKSH

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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