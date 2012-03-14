VALORISATION DECHETS BIL TA GARBI

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
The project concerns waste recycling in a number of municipalities in the south-west of France. The project involves the construction of waste treatment, recycling and storage facilities in the west of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques department. Specifically, it will include: an organic recycling plant with a capacity of 80 000 t/year; a separate collection sorting centre with a capacity of 20 000 t/year; final waste storage centres and a 20 000 t/year organic recycling plant; and a landfill site with a capacity of 16 000 t/year. The project promoter is the Bil Ta Garbi local municipality association, established in 2002, which covers a population of 262 000 in 202 municipalities and 13 Public Inter-Municipal Cooperation Establishments (EPCIs).
The project comprises modern waste treatment facilities for the recovery and processing of recyclable materials and waste-to-energy processing. The project will serve to develop infrastructure for waste treatment before it reaches landfill and bring the promoter into compliance with EU and national policies and objectives. The project will also help to cut greenhouse gas emissions by reducing methane emissions from landfill sites and generating electricity from a partly renewable energy source. The project will therefore contribute to the EU's objectives and the Bank's priorities in the area of climate change. It is eligible for Bank financing under Article 309(c) as an energy and environmental project of common interest.
The project facilities come under Annex 1 to the new codified EIA Directive (2011/92/EU) so EIAs will need to be performed. The situation regarding the EIAs and the project's compliance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and the Birds Directive (79/409/EE) will be examined during the appraisal.
Procurement procedures must therefore be applied in accordance with the EU Directive (2004/18/EC).
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