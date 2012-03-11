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BROADBAND ROLL-OUT EASTERN REGIONS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 200,000,000
Telecom : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/12/2013 : € 100,000,000
29/10/2013 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BROADBAND ROLL-OUT EASTERN REGIONS
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BROADBAND ROLL-OUT EASTERN REGIONS

Summary sheet

Release date
29 November 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/10/2013
20120311
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BROADBAND RURAL AREAS
TÜRK TELEKOMÜNIKASYON A.S.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 470 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the roll out of fixed broadband telecommunication services in 6 Eastern regions of Turkey (Adana, Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Kayseri, Samsun, Trabzon). The upgraded access network will use a combination of copper and fibre based broadband technologies.

Access to efficient telecommunication services is an important factor contributing to the economic growth of a country. Despite achievements to date, considerable investment is still needed to further improve telecommunications services in Turkey. The network upgrade and expansion will enable the provision of high speed broadband services to a wider extent in rural areas. This will help these areas to profit from significantly improved quality and availability of very high speed broadband services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in Europe, the investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground copper/fibre roll-out) would not fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have typically limited environmental effects.
Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 79/409/EC).

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
07/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BROADBAND ROLL-OUT EASTERN REGIONS
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BROADBAND ROLL-OUT EASTERN REGIONS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BROADBAND ROLL-OUT EASTERN REGIONS
Publication Date
7 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47335980
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120311
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BROADBAND ROLL-OUT EASTERN REGIONS
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79169427
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120311
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BROADBAND ROLL-OUT EASTERN REGIONS
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BROADBAND ROLL-OUT EASTERN REGIONS
Other links
Summary sheet
BROADBAND RURAL AREAS
Data sheet
BROADBAND ROLL-OUT EASTERN REGIONS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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