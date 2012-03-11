BROADBAND ROLL-OUT EASTERN REGIONS

Summary sheet
The project concerns the roll out of fixed broadband telecommunication services in 6 Eastern regions of Turkey (Adana, Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Kayseri, Samsun, Trabzon). The upgraded access network will use a combination of copper and fibre based broadband technologies.
Access to efficient telecommunication services is an important factor contributing to the economic growth of a country. Despite achievements to date, considerable investment is still needed to further improve telecommunications services in Turkey. The network upgrade and expansion will enable the provision of high speed broadband services to a wider extent in rural areas. This will help these areas to profit from significantly improved quality and availability of very high speed broadband services.
If located in Europe, the investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground copper/fibre roll-out) would not fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have typically limited environmental effects.
Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 79/409/EC).
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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