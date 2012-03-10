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FRANKFURT FLUGHAFEN TERMINAL 3

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 600,000,000
Transport : € 600,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/10/2019 : € 200,000,000
1/03/2017 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRANKFURT FLUGHAFEN TERMINAL 3
Related public register
18/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANKFURT FLUGHAFEN TERMINAL 3 - Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung
Related press
Germany: EU bank lends EUR 400m to Fraport

Summary sheet

Release date
10 February 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/03/2017
20120310
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FRANKFURT FLUGHAFEN TERMINAL 3
FRAPORT AG FRANKFURT AIRPORT SERVICES WORLDWIDE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 600 million
EUR 3924 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed investment loan will finance part of the first development phase of the new Terminal 3 at Frankfurt Airport. The Project includes the provision of the main terminal building with two piers and 24 stands, the link of the existing baggage conveyor system, an additional Sky Line people-mover system and various associated airside and landside works.

The proposed project expands the airport infrastructure to accommodate future traffic growth and improve passenger service standards at Germany's main international air transport hub.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A project of this type would normally be classified under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. This, and the status of any existing development consents, will be reviewed and assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRANKFURT FLUGHAFEN TERMINAL 3
18/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANKFURT FLUGHAFEN TERMINAL 3 - Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung
Other links
Related press
Germany: EU bank lends EUR 400m to Fraport

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRANKFURT FLUGHAFEN TERMINAL 3
Publication Date
27 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66099226
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120310
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANKFURT FLUGHAFEN TERMINAL 3 - Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung
Publication Date
18 Jan 2019
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63649179
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120310
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRANKFURT FLUGHAFEN TERMINAL 3
Related public register
18/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANKFURT FLUGHAFEN TERMINAL 3 - Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung
Other links
Summary sheet
FRANKFURT FLUGHAFEN TERMINAL 3
Data sheet
FRANKFURT FLUGHAFEN TERMINAL 3
Related press
Germany: EU bank lends EUR 400m to Fraport

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EU bank lends EUR 400m to Fraport
Other links
Related public register
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRANKFURT FLUGHAFEN TERMINAL 3
Related public register
18/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANKFURT FLUGHAFEN TERMINAL 3 - Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications