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TERRESTRIAL TELECOM CABLE PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Mauritania : € 15,000,000
Telecom : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/10/2013 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERRESTRIAL TELECOM CABLE PROJECT
Related public register
05/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TERRESTRIAL TELECOM CABLE PROJECT

Summary sheet

Release date
22 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/10/2013
20120286
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TERRESTRIAL TELECOM CABLE PROJECT
SOCIETE MAURITANIENNE DES POSTES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 31 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project includes construction of inter-urban fibre optic backbone links in the North, South and South-East of Mauritania, with international links to Mali. The deployment of the network is divided into 4 main segments which have a total estimated length of 1 660 km. The cables will enable connectivity to inland cities such as Atar, Choum, Rosso, Boghé, Kaédi, Sélibaby, Kiffa, Aioun and Nema.

The project will result in extension of the terrestrial backbone network in the country, connecting nine larger inland cities as well as smaller communities on the route, eventually connecting them to the ACE (Africa Coast to Europe) submarine cable. This will significantly improve the availability and quality of telecommunications services in the area and is expected to considerably reduce end user prices.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project could entail physical and economic displacement, but the significance in terms of number of people affected and permanence of the impacts needs to be further assessed and will depend on the final alignment of the cables. Environmental and Social studies are part of the project preparation and will take into account EIB Environmental and Social guidelines. The Bank’s services will verify how the recommendations of the studies will be applied in the project and operation contracts. After mitigation, the environmental impact of the project is expected to be minor.

In the context of planned co-finance with the World Bank, it was agreed that the World Bank procurement procedures will be applied to the project. It will be required to apply competitive tender procedures and ensure EU companies will not be negatively discriminated against.

Related documents
10/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERRESTRIAL TELECOM CABLE PROJECT
05/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TERRESTRIAL TELECOM CABLE PROJECT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERRESTRIAL TELECOM CABLE PROJECT
Publication Date
10 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48370743
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120286
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TERRESTRIAL TELECOM CABLE PROJECT
Publication Date
5 Jun 2015
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59554555
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120286
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERRESTRIAL TELECOM CABLE PROJECT
Related public register
05/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TERRESTRIAL TELECOM CABLE PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
TERRESTRIAL TELECOM CABLE PROJECT
Data sheet
TERRESTRIAL TELECOM CABLE PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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