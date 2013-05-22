TERRESTRIAL TELECOM CABLE PROJECT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project includes construction of inter-urban fibre optic backbone links in the North, South and South-East of Mauritania, with international links to Mali. The deployment of the network is divided into 4 main segments which have a total estimated length of 1 660 km. The cables will enable connectivity to inland cities such as Atar, Choum, Rosso, Boghé, Kaédi, Sélibaby, Kiffa, Aioun and Nema.
The project will result in extension of the terrestrial backbone network in the country, connecting nine larger inland cities as well as smaller communities on the route, eventually connecting them to the ACE (Africa Coast to Europe) submarine cable. This will significantly improve the availability and quality of telecommunications services in the area and is expected to considerably reduce end user prices.
The project could entail physical and economic displacement, but the significance in terms of number of people affected and permanence of the impacts needs to be further assessed and will depend on the final alignment of the cables. Environmental and Social studies are part of the project preparation and will take into account EIB Environmental and Social guidelines. The Bank’s services will verify how the recommendations of the studies will be applied in the project and operation contracts. After mitigation, the environmental impact of the project is expected to be minor.
In the context of planned co-finance with the World Bank, it was agreed that the World Bank procurement procedures will be applied to the project. It will be required to apply competitive tender procedures and ensure EU companies will not be negatively discriminated against.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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