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UNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 47,376,524.93
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 47,376,524.93
Education : € 47,376,524.93
Signature date(s)
2/05/2013 : € 13,265,426.98
2/05/2013 : € 34,111,097.95
Other links
Related public register
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA

Summary sheet

Release date
19 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/05/2013
20120271
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA
UNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 49 million (GBP 40 million)
EUR 135 million (GBP 110 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Capital investment programme dedicated to the development and refurbishment of the University of East Anglia's campus in Norwich.

The purpose of the project is to refurbish teaching, research and supporting facilities of the University of East Anglia. The refurbished facilities will form part of the university campus situated in the centre of Norwich. The UEA has prepared a comprehensive Campus Refurbishment Plan. The objective of the plan is to expand the current campus by refurbishing some of the adjacent buildings for use by the university.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment. An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA
Publication Date
10 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65182172
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120271
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86514166
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120271
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA
Other links
Summary sheet
UNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA
Data sheet
UNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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