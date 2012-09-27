PUBLIC R&D ORGANISATIONS SPAIN

Summary sheet
Financing of R&D activities and investments in public research infrastructures and organisations across Spain.
The project supports a selection of operational expenditure and capital investments by the central government, related to a set of well identified research Infrastructures, facilities and public research institutes of national and regional strategic interest.
Investments in operational expenditures of research infrastructures do not fall under Annex I or II of the Directive 2011/92/EU. The proposed activities will take place mainly inside buildings at R&D facilities already being used for similar activities, and are not expected to have a significant environmental impact on the surroundings. The capital expenditures included in the programme relate mainly to equipment to be installed within the existing facilities already being used for similar activities, although expansions of sites or even constructions of new sites cannot be fully excluded at this stage. Full environmental details will be verified during the project’s appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.