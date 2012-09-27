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PUBLIC R&D ORGANISATIONS SPAIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 625,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 625,000,000
Services : € 625,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/07/2013 : € 625,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIC R&D ORGANISATIONS SPAIN
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PUBLIC R&D ORGANISATIONS SPAIN

Summary sheet

Release date
27 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/07/2013
20120255
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PUBLIC R&D ORGANISATIONS SPAIN
REINO DE ESPANA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1540 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of R&D activities and investments in public research infrastructures and organisations across Spain.

The project supports a selection of operational expenditure and capital investments by the central government, related to a set of well identified research Infrastructures, facilities and public research institutes of national and regional strategic interest.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in operational expenditures of research infrastructures do not fall under Annex I or II of the Directive 2011/92/EU. The proposed activities will take place mainly inside buildings at R&D facilities already being used for similar activities, and are not expected to have a significant environmental impact on the surroundings. The capital expenditures included in the programme relate mainly to equipment to be installed within the existing facilities already being used for similar activities, although expansions of sites or even constructions of new sites cannot be fully excluded at this stage. Full environmental details will be verified during the project’s appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIC R&D ORGANISATIONS SPAIN
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PUBLIC R&D ORGANISATIONS SPAIN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIC R&D ORGANISATIONS SPAIN
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66413918
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120255
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PUBLIC R&D ORGANISATIONS SPAIN
Publication Date
9 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62585553
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120255
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIC R&D ORGANISATIONS SPAIN
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PUBLIC R&D ORGANISATIONS SPAIN
Other links
Summary sheet
PUBLIC R&D ORGANISATIONS SPAIN
Data sheet
PUBLIC R&D ORGANISATIONS SPAIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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