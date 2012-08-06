SE RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION

Summary sheet
9-year investment programme mainly in renewable power generation focusing on overhauling/refurbishment and capacity expansion of the promoter's hydro power plant portfolio.
The project concerns an investment programme, comprising approximately 100 schemes, which relate primarily to the overhaul/refurbishment of existing hydro power stations as well as capacity expansion with new small run of river hydro units - up to around 3.5MW in capacity. The project schemes will be dispersed throughout the Slovak Republic.
Considering their technical characteristics, the programme schemes fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU), and consequently it is the responsibility of the competent authority to determine the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Given the nature of the project schemes (overhaul/refurbishment of existing hydro, small run of river construction) it is expected that the vast majority of the schemes will not require an EIA.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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