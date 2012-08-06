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SE RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 60,000,000
Energy : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/09/2013 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SE RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION

Summary sheet

Release date
6 August 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/09/2013
20120244
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SE RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION
SLOVENSKE ELEKTRARNE AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 120 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

9-year investment programme mainly in renewable power generation focusing on overhauling/refurbishment and capacity expansion of the promoter's hydro power plant portfolio.

The project concerns an investment programme, comprising approximately 100 schemes, which relate primarily to the overhaul/refurbishment of existing hydro power stations as well as capacity expansion with new small run of river hydro units - up to around 3.5MW in capacity. The project schemes will be dispersed throughout the Slovak Republic.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Considering their technical characteristics, the programme schemes fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU), and consequently it is the responsibility of the competent authority to determine the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Given the nature of the project schemes (overhaul/refurbishment of existing hydro, small run of river construction) it is expected that the vast majority of the schemes will not require an EIA.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
20/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SE RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SE RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION
Publication Date
20 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59196812
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120244
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SE RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION
Other links
Summary sheet
SE RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION
Data sheet
SE RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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