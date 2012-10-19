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TI - RETE MOBILE A BANDA LARGA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 500,000,000
Telecom : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/04/2014 : € 100,000,000
7/02/2013 : € 100,000,000
7/02/2013 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TI - RETE MOBILE A BANDA LARGA
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TI - RETE MOBILE A BANDA LARGA

Summary sheet

Release date
19 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/02/2013
20120239
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TI - RETE MOBILE A BANDA LARGA
TELECOM ITALIA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 1040 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of investments to increase the availability and quality of high speed mobile broadband services based on 3G/UMTS and 4G/LTE technology.

The project concerns the promoter’s investments in Italy to increase the availability and quality of high speed mobile broadband services based on 3G/UMTS and 4G/LTE technology. The roll-out will include several thousands of new access nodes as well as a much stronger transmission network to cope with the data traffic increase. As a result, the project will enable the launch of 4G/LTE based services and improve coverage of 3G/UMTS based services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EC, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. Such mobile telecommunication networks have limited residual environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers and the EMF radiation. Generally the impacts can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

N/A

Related documents
11/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TI - RETE MOBILE A BANDA LARGA
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TI - RETE MOBILE A BANDA LARGA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TI - RETE MOBILE A BANDA LARGA
Publication Date
11 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65197877
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120239
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TI - RETE MOBILE A BANDA LARGA
Publication Date
9 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57984803
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120239
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TI - RETE MOBILE A BANDA LARGA
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TI - RETE MOBILE A BANDA LARGA
Other links
Summary sheet
TI - RETE MOBILE A BANDA LARGA
Data sheet
TI - RETE MOBILE A BANDA LARGA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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