TI - RETE MOBILE A BANDA LARGA

Summary sheet
Financing of investments to increase the availability and quality of high speed mobile broadband services based on 3G/UMTS and 4G/LTE technology.
The project concerns the promoter’s investments in Italy to increase the availability and quality of high speed mobile broadband services based on 3G/UMTS and 4G/LTE technology. The roll-out will include several thousands of new access nodes as well as a much stronger transmission network to cope with the data traffic increase. As a result, the project will enable the launch of 4G/LTE based services and improve coverage of 3G/UMTS based services.
The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EC, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. Such mobile telecommunication networks have limited residual environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers and the EMF radiation. Generally the impacts can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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