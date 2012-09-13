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THFC GREENER SOCIAL HOUSING (UK)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 493,339,911.2
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 493,339,911.2
Urban development : € 493,339,911.2
Signature date(s)
19/12/2012 : € 493,339,911.2
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bicester - EN
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THFC GREENER SOCIAL HOUSING (UK)
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - THFC GREENER SOCIAL HOUSING (UK)
Related sub-project
THFC GREENER SOCIAL HOUSING - ALLOCATIONS UNDER FL

Summary sheet

Release date
13 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2012
20120237
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
THFC GREENER SOCIAL HOUSING (UK)
THE HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 480 million (GBP 400 million)
EUR 959 million (GBP 800 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A Framework Loan of up to GBP 400m to The Housing Finance Corporation, a not-for-profit financial intermediary for the UK social housing sector. The underlying schemes will be small to medium-scale (investment cost below EUR 50m) retrofitting and newbuild energy-efficient programmes carried out by registered UK housing associations, with a non-exclusive focus on London.

The eligibility requirements in terms of energy efficiency gains will be set by the Bank to the highest standards. The project will also contribute to alleviating the current shortages in UK social housing supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The social housing schemes being financed under the operation have to comply with high environmental standards and will significantly contribute to the improvement of the urban environment. Given the expected small to medium scale, location and nature of the social housing schemes it is unlikely that an Environmental Impact Assessment as defined under the EU Directive 2011/92/EU would be required in most cases.

The final beneficiaries, registered social housing providers, fall under public procurement and will be required by the Bank to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THFC GREENER SOCIAL HOUSING (UK)
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - THFC GREENER SOCIAL HOUSING (UK)
Related projects
Related sub-project
THFC GREENER SOCIAL HOUSING - ALLOCATIONS UNDER FL
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bicester - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THFC GREENER SOCIAL HOUSING (UK)
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66413042
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120237
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - THFC GREENER SOCIAL HOUSING (UK)
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158584061
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120237
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THFC GREENER SOCIAL HOUSING (UK)
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - THFC GREENER SOCIAL HOUSING (UK)
Other links
Summary sheet
THFC GREENER SOCIAL HOUSING (UK)
Data sheet
THFC GREENER SOCIAL HOUSING (UK)
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bicester - EN
Related sub-project
THFC GREENER SOCIAL HOUSING - ALLOCATIONS UNDER FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications