Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

INFRAESTRUCTURAS FERROVIARIAS ADIF

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 185,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 185,000,000
Transport : € 185,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/02/2013 : € 185,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRAESTRUCTURAS FERROVIARIAS ADIF
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INFRAESTRUCTURAS FERROVIARIAS ADIF

Summary sheet

Release date
13 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/02/2013
20120224
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INFRAESTRUCTURAS FERROVIARIAS ADIF
ADMINISTRADOR DE INFRAESTRUCTURAS FERROVIARIAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment programme for the rehabilitation, modernisation and upgrading of rail infrastructure in Spain in order to improve its efficiency, attractiveness and safety.

The project contributes to the objective of promoting sustainable transport, as increased rail usage with a shift from road will reduce road traffic emissions and road traffic accidents. Some of the schemes will promote EU transport objectives and others promote economic and social cohesion as these are located on TEN-T railway corridors and/or in convergence areas. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The need for an environmental impact assessment may vary according to each project component and will be analysed on a case by case basis, as well as any potential significant impacts on protected areas. Compliance with environmental and nature protection directives and procedures and status of environmental permits will be checked during appraisal.

The Promoter is subject to and follows public procurement rules according to EU regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRAESTRUCTURAS FERROVIARIAS ADIF
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INFRAESTRUCTURAS FERROVIARIAS ADIF

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRAESTRUCTURAS FERROVIARIAS ADIF
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
45878717
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120224
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INFRAESTRUCTURAS FERROVIARIAS ADIF
Publication Date
6 Apr 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151954148
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120224
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRAESTRUCTURAS FERROVIARIAS ADIF
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INFRAESTRUCTURAS FERROVIARIAS ADIF
Other links
Summary sheet
INFRAESTRUCTURAS FERROVIARIAS ADIF
Data sheet
INFRAESTRUCTURAS FERROVIARIAS ADIF

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications