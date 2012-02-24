INFRAESTRUCTURAS FERROVIARIAS ADIF

Summary sheet
Investment programme for the rehabilitation, modernisation and upgrading of rail infrastructure in Spain in order to improve its efficiency, attractiveness and safety.
The project contributes to the objective of promoting sustainable transport, as increased rail usage with a shift from road will reduce road traffic emissions and road traffic accidents. Some of the schemes will promote EU transport objectives and others promote economic and social cohesion as these are located on TEN-T railway corridors and/or in convergence areas. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest.
The need for an environmental impact assessment may vary according to each project component and will be analysed on a case by case basis, as well as any potential significant impacts on protected areas. Compliance with environmental and nature protection directives and procedures and status of environmental permits will be checked during appraisal.
The Promoter is subject to and follows public procurement rules according to EU regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.