FOMENTO ROAD SAFETY & REHABILITATION

Summary sheet
The project is a multi-scheme road operation in Spain which will primarily include i) a variety of road safety measures such as safety barriers and upgrading of tunnels, bringing the network to current safety standards, ii) the rehabilitation and upgrade of several existing national roads, iii) the construction of city by-passes and missing links and (vi) road works to alleviate key bottlenecks with a view to enhance traffic fluidity.
The project concerns a number of investments aiming at improving road safety and environmental impact and it will include schemes located in convergence regions and/or on the TEN-T network
All schemes to be financed under the proposed project will be required to comply with the relevant national legal framework. The applicability of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, SEA directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be reviewed at appraisal, in particular for the constructions of new roads and road widening schemes. Other investments such as rehabilitation schemes or safety barriers are not expected to fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive
According to the information received so far, contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. This will be reviewed at appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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