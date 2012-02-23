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FOMENTO ROAD SAFETY & REHABILITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 465,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 465,000,000
Transport : € 465,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/12/2013 : € 465,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante de Monasterio de Rodill - Cubo de Bureba - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Albolote (Enlace con la A-92) - Santa Fe (Enlace con la A-329) - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aumento de la Capacidad de la variante de Benidorm en la carretera N-332, de Cartagena a Valencia - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Autovía SE-40.Tramo: Enlace SE-648 (Almensilla)-Enlace A-49 (Huelva) - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Circunvalación Sur de Elche - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante de Aranda de Duero - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Acceso Sur al Puerto de Gandía - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Villalbilla de Burgos - Quintanadueñas - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Acceso al puerto exterior de La Coruña - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante de Santa María de Ribarredonda - ES
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOMENTO ROAD SAFETY & REHABILITATION
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOMENTO ROAD SAFETY & REHABILITATION
Related press
Spain: EIB grants Public Works Ministry €465 million loan for improving road network

Summary sheet

Release date
17 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/12/2013
20120223
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FOMENTO ROAD SAFETY & REHABILITATION
REINO DE ESPANA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 475 million
EUR 957 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is a multi-scheme road operation in Spain which will primarily include i) a variety of road safety measures such as safety barriers and upgrading of tunnels, bringing the network to current safety standards, ii) the rehabilitation and upgrade of several existing national roads, iii) the construction of city by-passes and missing links and (vi) road works to alleviate key bottlenecks with a view to enhance traffic fluidity.

The project concerns a number of investments aiming at improving road safety and environmental impact and it will include schemes located in convergence regions and/or on the TEN-T network

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All schemes to be financed under the proposed project will be required to comply with the relevant national legal framework. The applicability of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, SEA directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be reviewed at appraisal, in particular for the constructions of new roads and road widening schemes. Other investments such as rehabilitation schemes or safety barriers are not expected to fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive

According to the information received so far, contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. This will be reviewed at appraisal.

Related documents
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOMENTO ROAD SAFETY & REHABILITATION
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOMENTO ROAD SAFETY & REHABILITATION
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante de Monasterio de Rodill - Cubo de Bureba - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Albolote (Enlace con la A-92) - Santa Fe (Enlace con la A-329) - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Buñol - Valencia - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Acondicionamiento de un enlace y variante de trazado entre los PP.KK. 404 y 408 de la Autovía del Sur A-4 - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Navaconcejo - Tornavacas - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante de Benicarló - Vinaroz - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante Suroeste de Talavera de la Reina - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aumento de la Capacidad de la variante de Benidorm en la carretera N-332, de Cartagena a Valencia - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Autovía SE-40.Tramo: Enlace SE-648 (Almensilla)-Enlace A-49 (Huelva) - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Circunvalación Sur de Elche - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Puzol - Carraixet - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante de Aranda de Duero - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Acceso Sur al Puerto de Gandía - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Villalbilla de Burgos - Quintanadueñas - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Acceso al puerto exterior de La Coruña - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante de Santa María de Ribarredonda - ES
Related press
Spain: EIB grants Public Works Ministry €465 million loan for improving road network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOMENTO ROAD SAFETY & REHABILITATION
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66414163
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120223
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOMENTO ROAD SAFETY & REHABILITATION
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80201303
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120223
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOMENTO ROAD SAFETY & REHABILITATION
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOMENTO ROAD SAFETY & REHABILITATION
Other links
Summary sheet
FOMENTO ROAD SAFETY & REHABILITATION
Data sheet
FOMENTO ROAD SAFETY & REHABILITATION
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante de Monasterio de Rodill - Cubo de Bureba - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Albolote (Enlace con la A-92) - Santa Fe (Enlace con la A-329) - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Buñol - Valencia - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Acondicionamiento de un enlace y variante de trazado entre los PP.KK. 404 y 408 de la Autovía del Sur A-4 - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Navaconcejo - Tornavacas - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante de Benicarló - Vinaroz - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante Suroeste de Talavera de la Reina - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aumento de la Capacidad de la variante de Benidorm en la carretera N-332, de Cartagena a Valencia - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Autovía SE-40.Tramo: Enlace SE-648 (Almensilla)-Enlace A-49 (Huelva) - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Circunvalación Sur de Elche - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Puzol - Carraixet - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante de Aranda de Duero - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Acceso Sur al Puerto de Gandía - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Villalbilla de Burgos - Quintanadueñas - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Acceso al puerto exterior de La Coruña - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante de Santa María de Ribarredonda - ES
Related press
Spain: EIB grants Public Works Ministry €465 million loan for improving road network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB grants Public Works Ministry €465 million loan for improving road network
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante de Monasterio de Rodill - Cubo de Bureba - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Albolote (Enlace con la A-92) - Santa Fe (Enlace con la A-329) - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Buñol - Valencia - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Acondicionamiento de un enlace y variante de trazado entre los PP.KK. 404 y 408 de la Autovía del Sur A-4 - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Navaconcejo - Tornavacas - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante de Benicarló - Vinaroz - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante Suroeste de Talavera de la Reina - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Aumento de la Capacidad de la variante de Benidorm en la carretera N-332, de Cartagena a Valencia - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Autovía SE-40.Tramo: Enlace SE-648 (Almensilla)-Enlace A-49 (Huelva) - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Circunvalación Sur de Elche - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Puzol - Carraixet - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante de Aranda de Duero - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Acceso Sur al Puerto de Gandía - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Villalbilla de Burgos - Quintanadueñas - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Acceso al puerto exterior de La Coruña - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante de Santa María de Ribarredonda - ES
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOMENTO ROAD SAFETY & REHABILITATION
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOMENTO ROAD SAFETY & REHABILITATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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