WARTA GLASS POLAND

Summary sheet
Modernisation and reconfiguration at 2 industrial sites dedicated to glass containers production, located in Sieraków, some 60 km NW Poznan, and Jedlice, 90 km SE of Wroclaw. The project will encompass production facilities, from production hall with furnaces, forming machines, inspection, palletising lines to warehouses.
Plan modernisation, enlargement of product mix, improvement of product quality, and increase in production flexibility contributing to the competiveness of the plants and their long-term sustainability, as well as to maintaining jobs in a convergence area.
Modernisation investments in the EU fall under Annex II of EU Directive 2011/92. The main impacts of production process come from the atmospheric emissions of the furnace (mainly non-toxic dust). The current emissions of the plants and the impact of investments, traffic linked with raw materials reception and transportation of finished products and environmental and social conditions of raw materials production and collection will be reviewed during appraisal.
The company is expected to supply its equipment and services for the project, amongst the few specialised engineering companies, using international negotiations. This procedure, which is usual in this industry, would be in the best interests of the project and in line with the Bank’s procurement policy for private industry projects.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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