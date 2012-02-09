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WARTA GLASS POLAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/06/2014 : € 16,500,000
28/09/2016 : € 33,500,000
Other links
Related public register
17/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARTA GLASS POLAND
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARTA GLASS POLAND
Related press
Poland: EIB boosts modernisation of glass industry

Summary sheet

Release date
28 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/06/2014
20120209
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GLASS MANUFACTURING PROJECT
Private Company
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 120 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation and reconfiguration at 2 industrial sites dedicated to glass containers production, located in Sieraków, some 60 km NW Poznan, and Jedlice, 90 km SE of Wroclaw. The project will encompass production facilities, from production hall with furnaces, forming machines, inspection, palletising lines to warehouses.

Plan modernisation, enlargement of product mix, improvement of product quality, and increase in production flexibility contributing to the competiveness of the plants and their long-term sustainability, as well as to maintaining jobs in a convergence area.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Modernisation investments in the EU fall under Annex II of EU Directive 2011/92. The main impacts of production process come from the atmospheric emissions of the furnace (mainly non-toxic dust). The current emissions of the plants and the impact of investments, traffic linked with raw materials reception and transportation of finished products and environmental and social conditions of raw materials production and collection will be reviewed during appraisal.

The company is expected to supply its equipment and services for the project, amongst the few specialised engineering companies, using international negotiations. This procedure, which is usual in this industry, would be in the best interests of the project and in line with the Bank’s procurement policy for private industry projects.

Related documents
17/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARTA GLASS POLAND
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARTA GLASS POLAND
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB boosts modernisation of glass industry

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARTA GLASS POLAND
Publication Date
17 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
45729926
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120209
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARTA GLASS POLAND
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150254827
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120209
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARTA GLASS POLAND
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARTA GLASS POLAND
Other links
Summary sheet
GLASS MANUFACTURING PROJECT
Data sheet
WARTA GLASS POLAND
Related press
Poland: EIB boosts modernisation of glass industry

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB boosts modernisation of glass industry
Other links
Related public register
17/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARTA GLASS POLAND
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARTA GLASS POLAND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications