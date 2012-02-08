SDF SAFETY AND FUEL EFFICIENCY

Summary sheet
The project concerns the funding of research and development (R&D) investments between 2013 and 2017 of SAME DEUTZ FAHR to achieve higher fuel-efficiency standards for agricultural vehicles.
Development of new series of tractors, improvement and expansion of an existing range of tractors, development of a new engine platform and of a new modular cabin. The main objectives of the project include the expansion and modernisation of the product offering, the introduction of innovative features and technologies, the reduction of CO2 emissions and compliance with safety and emissions regulations.
The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing authorised facilities, in which case an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would not be required under the Directive 2011/92/EU. However, the Bank's services will review whether the investment also concerns capital expenditures related to the construction of test facilities that could fall under Annex II of the EIA directive, as well as any other environmental details during the project's appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the EIB to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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