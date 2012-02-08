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SDF SAFETY AND FUEL EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 14,500,000
Italy : € 35,500,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2013 : € 5,800,000
23/07/2013 : € 8,700,000
18/12/2013 : € 14,200,000
23/07/2013 : € 21,300,000
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SDF Safety and Fuel Efficiency
Related public register
15/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SDF SAFETY AND FUEL EFFICIENCY

Summary sheet

Release date
7 December 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2013
20120208
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SDF SAFETY AND FUEL EFFICIENCY
SAME DEUTZ-FAHR GROUP S.P.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 102 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the funding of research and development (R&D) investments between 2013 and 2017 of SAME DEUTZ FAHR to achieve higher fuel-efficiency standards for agricultural vehicles.

Development of new series of tractors, improvement and expansion of an existing range of tractors, development of a new engine platform and of a new modular cabin. The main objectives of the project include the expansion and modernisation of the product offering, the introduction of innovative features and technologies, the reduction of CO2 emissions and compliance with safety and emissions regulations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing authorised facilities, in which case an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would not be required under the Directive 2011/92/EU. However, the Bank's services will review whether the investment also concerns capital expenditures related to the construction of test facilities that could fall under Annex II of the EIA directive, as well as any other environmental details during the project's appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the EIB to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SDF Safety and Fuel Efficiency
15/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SDF SAFETY AND FUEL EFFICIENCY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SDF Safety and Fuel Efficiency
Publication Date
2 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46037098
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120208
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SDF SAFETY AND FUEL EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
15 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80790129
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120208
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SDF Safety and Fuel Efficiency
Related public register
15/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SDF SAFETY AND FUEL EFFICIENCY
Other links
Summary sheet
SDF SAFETY AND FUEL EFFICIENCY
Data sheet
SDF SAFETY AND FUEL EFFICIENCY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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