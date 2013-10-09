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VLORE BYPASS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 18,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Albania : € 18,000,000
Transport : € 18,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/06/2014 : € 18,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related public register
11/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VLORE BYPASS
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VLORE BYPASS
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VLORE BYPASS
Related press
Albania: EUR 18 million for Vlora motorway bypass

Summary sheet

Release date
9 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/06/2014
20120200
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VLORE BYPASS
ALBANIA - MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS, TRANSPORT AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 18 million
EUR 68 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a 29 km highway bypassing the city of Vlore to improve road traffic flow along the southern coast of Albania.

The project will allow time savings due to the provision of additional road capacity and the relief of congestion in the centre of Vlora. As a result the project shal facilitates trade, support private sector development, develop tourism, promote regional and national GDP growth and, ultimately, contribute to reducing poverty. As such the project is fully consistent with EU objectives and the EIB’s mandate in Albania.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

While no formal strategic environmental assessment has been undertaken for the road investment program, an Albanian National Transport Plan was prepared in 2005. Amongst other things, this gave some consideration to the strategic environmental issues related to identified sector investments and may be considered as broadly consistent with the philosophy of the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. If the project was located in a Member State, it would fall within Annex I of the EU Directive 2011/92/EU. Hence, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure is required. The promoter commissioned an EIA and the draft report was completed in early 2012. The project will cross the Narta Landscape Protected Area for about 3 km at its northern end and passes close to the Managed Nature Reserve of Karaburun at its southern end (both proposed Emerald Network sites and therefore potentially future Natura 2000 sites). Therefore the principles of the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) Directives apply. The project also passes close to Kaninë, an Illyrian hilltop settlement with important cultural property value. The project requires the acquisition of about 76 ha of land.

The promoter is a public contracting authority. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Related documents
11/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VLORE BYPASS
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VLORE BYPASS
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VLORE BYPASS
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Albania: EUR 18 million for Vlora motorway bypass

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VLORE BYPASS
Publication Date
11 Apr 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52443973
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120200
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VLORE BYPASS
Publication Date
3 Jun 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53079954
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120200
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VLORE BYPASS
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171911555
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120200
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VLORE BYPASS
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VLORE BYPASS
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VLORE BYPASS
Other links
Summary sheet
VLORE BYPASS
Data sheet
VLORE BYPASS
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Albania: EUR 18 million for Vlora motorway bypass

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Albania: EUR 18 million for Vlora motorway bypass
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related public register
11/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VLORE BYPASS
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VLORE BYPASS
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VLORE BYPASS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications