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AQUA BURGENLAND SOPRON

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 39,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 39,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 39,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/06/2013 : € 39,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQUA BURGENLAND SOPRON
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQUA BURGENLAND SOPRON
Related press
Austria: EIB loan for Aqua Burgenland Sopron cross-border project

Summary sheet

Release date
6 November 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/06/2013
20120199
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AQUA BURGENLAND SOPRON
WASSERLEITUNGSVERBAND NOERDLICHES BURGENLAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 39 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Installation of a trans-boundary water supply system linking the systems between the water associations of the northern and central part of Burgenland and of Sopron.

This project will improve the water infrastructure in the dynamic Pannonian Basin around Lake Neusiedl (Austria/Hungary). Measures comprise additional water mains, connections between pipe systems, well fields, tanks/reservoirs, booster pumping stations, UV disinfection, rehabilitation and extension of waterworks.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Project components comprise additional water mains, connections between pipe systems, well fields, tanks/reservoirs, booster pumping stations, UV disinfection, reinstatement and extension of waterworks. Some of these components may fall under Annex 1 or Annex 2 of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project area is close to or in a Natura 2000 site (Birds Directive and Habitats Directive). Project impact and mitigation (if required) as well as regulatory requirements will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQUA BURGENLAND SOPRON
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQUA BURGENLAND SOPRON
Other links
Related press
Austria: EIB loan for Aqua Burgenland Sopron cross-border project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQUA BURGENLAND SOPRON
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46769193
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120199
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQUA BURGENLAND SOPRON
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95702967
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120199
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQUA BURGENLAND SOPRON
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQUA BURGENLAND SOPRON
Other links
Summary sheet
AQUA BURGENLAND SOPRON
Data sheet
AQUA BURGENLAND SOPRON
Related press
Austria: EIB loan for Aqua Burgenland Sopron cross-border project

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB loan for Aqua Burgenland Sopron cross-border project
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQUA BURGENLAND SOPRON
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQUA BURGENLAND SOPRON

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications