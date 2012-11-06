AQUA BURGENLAND SOPRON

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Summary sheet
Installation of a trans-boundary water supply system linking the systems between the water associations of the northern and central part of Burgenland and of Sopron.
This project will improve the water infrastructure in the dynamic Pannonian Basin around Lake Neusiedl (Austria/Hungary). Measures comprise additional water mains, connections between pipe systems, well fields, tanks/reservoirs, booster pumping stations, UV disinfection, rehabilitation and extension of waterworks.
Project components comprise additional water mains, connections between pipe systems, well fields, tanks/reservoirs, booster pumping stations, UV disinfection, reinstatement and extension of waterworks. Some of these components may fall under Annex 1 or Annex 2 of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project area is close to or in a Natura 2000 site (Birds Directive and Habitats Directive). Project impact and mitigation (if required) as well as regulatory requirements will be assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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